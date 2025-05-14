Difference between expired and spoiled: What can you still use?

In many households, products are thrown out as soon as they reach their expiry date—often without considering whether they are still safe or usable.

But is that always necessary? Understanding the difference between an expired item and a spoiled one can help you make smarter decisions, reduce waste, and avoid unnecessary panic.

In simple terms, expiry dates indicate a product’s expected quality duration, while spoilage shows signs that the product is no longer safe for consumption or use.

Expired vs spoiled: What’s the difference?

An expired product is one that has passed the date recommended by the manufacturer for optimal quality. However, that does not always mean it’s no longer safe to use.



In fact, many products are still perfectly fine days or even months after expiry, depending on how they have been stored.



Spoilage, on the other hand, refers to actual deterioration caused by bacteria, mould, chemical breakdown, or exposure to unsuitable conditions like heat, moisture, or air.

Common expiry labels and what they mean

To make sense of expiry dates, it helps to understand the various labels you’ll find on products:

Best Before is about quality, not safety. Foods may lose flavour or texture after this date but are still safe if no spoilage is evident. Dry goods like biscuits, pasta, and tea often fall in this category.

Use By refers to safety. Perishable items such as milk, yoghurt, and ready meals should not be eaten after this date, even if they seem fine.

Sell By is mainly for shopkeepers to manage stock rotation. Consumers can ignore this date in most cases.

Manufacture Date is the date the item was produced. It’s useful when calculating shelf life on long-lasting goods like bottled water, powdered milk, and cosmetics.

What you can often still use after expiry

Certain products can remain safe and usable well beyond their expiry dates, especially if they’re stored in a cool, dry place away from sunlight and moisture:

Dry foods such as rice, flour, and pasta may last 6–12 months past the best-before date if kept in airtight containers.

Canned foods are often safe for years after expiry, as long as the cans aren’t rusted, bloated, or leaking.

Dairy products like yoghurt and milk can sometimes last several days beyond the use-by date if they’ve been continuously refrigerated. A simple smell or taste test often reveals whether they’ve spoiled.

Cosmetics and personal care items like face powders and lipsticks can be used a little past expiry, although liquid-based products like foundation or mascara are more prone to bacterial growth and should be used with caution.

READ ALSO: How to keep your prepped meals tasting fresh

Household cleaning products like bleach or detergent may lose some strength over time but rarely become harmful.

As long as these items show no signs of spoilage, they can still be safely used—helping you save money and avoid waste.

What you should never use after expiry

Despite the leniency of some expiry dates, there are products that should never be used past their expiration due to safety concerns:

Medicines, whether prescription or over-the-counter, lose potency over time and can become ineffective or even dangerous. Active ingredients may degrade or react unpredictably, especially in humid conditions.

Baby formula must be consumed before the expiry date, as its nutritional content can no longer be guaranteed. Babies are highly sensitive to imbalances or contaminated formula.

Fresh meat and seafood, especially raw, should never be consumed past their use-by date. They can harbour dangerous bacteria like Salmonella or Listeria even before showing signs of spoilage.

Eye drops or contact lens solutions lose their sterility quickly after expiry and can introduce infections to the eyes if used.

Preservative-free foods or natural juices spoil quickly and often have no grace period past the labelled date.

How to check for spoilage

Even products within their expiry date can go bad if stored incorrectly. Use your senses to assess spoilage:

Smell: A sour, foul, or chemical odour is a clear red flag, especially in dairy and meat products.

Sight: Look for signs like discolouration, mould, liquid separation in yoghurt, or bloated packaging.

Texture: Slimy surfaces on meat or vegetables, or grainy textures in lotion or milk, indicate it’s time to toss it out.

Packaging: Swollen or leaking containers, broken seals, or visible rust on cans suggest the contents have gone bad.

While expiry dates offer valuable guidance, they shouldn’t be your only tool for deciding whether to keep or toss something.