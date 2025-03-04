Former MP’s once-thriving Nairobi social joint & 7 others that faded away

Nairobi has long been known for its vibrant social scene, with clubs, restaurants, and entertainment joints that defined social life.



However, over time, some of these once-thriving hotspots have lost their appeal, giving way to new trends and shifting social preferences.



While some iconic places like Florida 2000, Simmers, and Kengeles have faded away, a few have managed to stand the test of time, such as K1 Klub House, which remains a favourite among Nairobi’s socialites.



Here’s a look at some of Nairobi’s former entertainment giants, what made them legendary, and why they eventually faded into obscurity.

1. Florida 2000 (F2)

Once an iconic nightclub in the heart of Nairobi, Florida 2000, or F2 as it was popularly known, was the go-to place for partygoers in the late 90s and early 2000s.

The club was famed for its electric music, lively dance floor, and its reputation as a melting pot for Nairobi’s young generation then.

However, with the emergence of newer and more sophisticated clubs, coupled with rising security concerns around the area, F2 slowly lost its charm and eventually shutdown in 2015.

2. Simmers bar and restaurant

Located in the CBD along Kenyatta Avenue, Simmers was a favourite open-air spot where Nairobians enjoyed Rhumba music and drinks late into the night.

Owned by former Kimilili member of parliament Suleiman Murunga, it attracted a diverse crowd, from professionals unwinding after work to local artists seeking inspiration.



However, land disputes over the where the joint lied since 1997, led to its closure, marking the end of an era for Nairobi’s socialites.

3. Tribeka

Tribeka was once one of the most popular spots in Nairobi's CBD, attracting young professionals and party lovers alike. It was known for its great music, affordable drinks, and vibrant atmosphere.



However, changes in the nightlife landscape and increased competition from newer, trendier spots led to its decline.

4. Skylux Lounge

Skylux Lounge in Westlands was another high-end club that once drew Nairobi’s elite.

It was known for its VIP experience, themed parties, and celebrity sightings. Over time, however, changing consumer preferences and newer establishments offering similar or better experiences contributed to its fading popularity.

The changing restaurant scene

Kengeles

A once-prominent name in Nairobi’s restaurant and bar industry, Kengeles had multiple branches across the city, offering great food and drinks in a casual setting. It was a favourite for both young professionals and expatriates.

However, stiff competition from new, modern dining spots and the shift towards trendy Instagram-worthy locations led to a decline in its popularity.

Today, only a few branches remain, a shadow of the former empire.

Ranalo Foods (K’Osewe)

Known for serving delicious traditional Kenyan cuisine, particularly fish and ugali, Ranalo Foods was a top choice for those looking for authentic local flavours.

Located in the CBD, it was once bustling with customers, especially during lunch hours. However, as Nairobi’s dining culture evolved and new eateries offering diverse cuisines and fast food joints emerged, its popularity dwindled.

Entertainment joints that lost their popularity or shutdown

Carnivore Restaurant & Simba Saloon

Carnivore was once Nairobi’s ultimate meat lover’s paradise and a major entertainment hub. The establishment was famous for its nyama choma and live music performances, attracting both locals and international visitors.

Over the years, changing eating habits, a decline in its novelty, and increased competition from new steakhouses have led to a reduction in its dominance.

Lunar Park

Lunar Park was once a go-to amusement park in Nairobi, offering thrilling rides, arcade games, and a family-friendly atmosphere.



However, with the expansion of government infrastructure, the park was demolished making room for the Nairobi Express Way.

Changes in consumer preferences and economic shifts

One of the biggest reasons why these once-popular hotspots have lost their appeal is the shift in consumer behaviour.

Nairobi’s urban youth now prefer modern, ‘Instagrammable’ spaces that offer more aesthetics and entertainment experiences.

Additionally, the rise of home entertainment, streaming services, and the cost of nightlife have also contributed to a decline in traditional entertainment joints.

Moreover, Nairobi’s rapid urban development has led to the gentrification of certain areas, forcing many old establishments to close down or relocate.