Ruto gets candid on Gachagua, Ndindi Nyoro, Cabinet reshuffles, political survival

President William Ruto has revealed new details about his fallout with impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Appearing in joint media interview with vernacular stations on March 31, 2025, at Sagana State Lodge, President Ruto accused him of political extortion and failing to defend government projects.

This interview, conducted ahead of his weeklong tour of the Mt. Kenya region, covered several significant topics.

Revelation of Fallout with Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Ruto disclosed a major point of contention with his impeached deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

The head of state said that he had no input in Gachagua’s impeachment, accusing him of frosty relationships with MPs and other junior aides.

Among the disputes that President Ruto said he had resolved was one involving his personal assistant, Farouk Kibet and the Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Coordination, Dennis Itumbi.

Ruto also claimed Gachagua demanded Sh10 billion to secure the head of state’s political support in the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region, threatening to make Ruto a one-term president if the demand was unmet.

Ruto stated he refused, saying, "I told him if it’s one term, it’s okay if you’re the one to decide."

The president also accused Gachagua of failing to defend government projects during his tenure, contrasting it with his proactive role as deputy president under Uhuru Kenyatta.

He remarked, "When I was DP, the person to defend the programs like roads and hospitals… I went to more TV stations more times than the President himself because it is the DP’s job to profile the President’s work."

Despite their discord, Ruto claimed he tried to save Gachagua from impeachment twice, suggesting an attempt at reconciliation. However, during the last impeachment, MPs failed to attend a meeting called by the president, saying that they had resolved to kick out the DP.

He also alleged that Gachagua incited MPs, stating, "MPs started a war because they were told if they don’t kneel, they’ll go home."

This portrayed Gachagua as a disruptive force within Ruto’s administration.

Commitment to End Abductions and Extrajudicial Killings

Ruto addressed public concerns over abductions and extrajudicial killings , promising they would not be tolerated under his leadership.

He said that part of his initial actions as president was to give the National Police Service operational independence and remove the administration of the police budget from his office.

He argued that in the past, these funds were used by presidents as a way of maintaining some level of control or influence over police operations.

By granting the IG independence, he said that misdeeds in the running of security agencies should not be associated with the presidency but should be solved within the police ranks or by established judicial processes .

He stated, "I want to confirm that now and going forward, matters of abduction and extrajudicial killings shall not be part of my administration. The police know what they must do and what they cannot do."

Question about competent appointments

President Ruto defended his decision to reshuffle Cabinet appointments, arguing that his changes were based on performance rather than personal conflicts.

Addressing concerns about his dismissal of former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi , Ruto revealed that Muturi had struggled in his initial role as Attorney General.

"Muturi nilimpatia kazi kama Mkuu wa Sheria. Yeye mwenyewe alinieleza ya kwamba hii kazi kwa sababu hajakuwa practice kwa muda mrefu ile kazi kidogo inamlemea," Ruto stated, explaining that Muturi had admitted to finding the role challenging after years outside active legal practice.

Ruto said he had initially encouraged Muturi to persist, but upon further assessment, he realised that the job was indeed overwhelming for him.

As a result, Ruto reassigned Muturi to the Public Service docket, a move he described as an effort to offer his longtime political ally a second chance.

However, the president claimed that Muturi later distanced himself from Cabinet affairs. "Hapo katikati akagoma kuja katika baraza la mawaziri. Ni mimi nilimfuta kazi ama ni yeye alijifuta kazi?" Ruto posed rhetorically, suggesting that Muturi’s exit was self-inflicted rather than a forced dismissal.

Ruto was also pressed to answer why he had made several questionable appointments whereby he would later criticise his own appointees as incompetent.

The president cited his belief in loyalty and second chances, referencing his decision to work with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua despite opposition from other leaders.

"I am a person who believes in giving people a second chance. Even though many leaders did not favour my friend Gachagua, I still gave him a chance," he said, reinforcing his stance that political friendships should not be easily discarded.

Ruto downplayed the controversy surrounding his frequent Cabinet changes , arguing that past administrations also reshuffled ministers when necessary.

He pointed to precedents set by former presidents Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta. "Kibaki alibadilisha mawaziri when it was necessary, Uhuru alibadilisha mawaziri when it was necessary. When it is necessary, I will change ministers because it is my prerogative," he asserted.

He concluded by reaffirming his accountability as the head of state, stating that all ministerial actions ultimately reflect on his leadership. "Ultimately, whatever the ministers are doing, I will be asked, the buck stops with me," Ruto said.

Ndinid Nyoro's ouster from BAC

Ruto directly addressed Ndindi Nyoro’s removal from the chairmanship of the Budget and Appropriations Committee , framing it as a procedural and strategic necessity rather than a personal slight.

He described Nyoro as a "fine gentleman" and took credit for mentoring him politically, saying, "Huyo kijana mimi ndio ninamkuza kisiasa".

He explained that Nyoro’s removal was tied to parliamentary rules and the formation of a broad-based government following his pact with opposition leader Raila Odinga .

Ruto noted that Parliament had reached its "mid-season," a point where committee leadership changes are routine under the law.

Specifically, he said that after the broad-based government was established, Mt. Kenya and Rift Valley regions were each required to relinquish three committee seats to accommodate ODM (Orange Democratic Movement) representatives.

Nyoro’s position was one of those affected, and he was replaced by Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi.

Ruto emphasized that he has "no business" appointing committee chairpersons, as this is a decision made by MPs through voting, distancing himself from direct responsibility for

Nyoro’s ouster while acknowledging it as a consequence of coalition politics.

Ruto’s comments also countered perceptions of a strained relationship with Nyoro, who had hinted at tensions by noting their last political conversation was before October 2024 (prior to Gachagua’s impeachment).