George Ruto’s impactful charity initiatives empowering communities

Unlike his older siblings, George Ruto typically maintains a low profile, preferring to shy away from public attention despite being the son of a prominent political figure in the country who is also Kenya’s fifth president.

He is perhaps best known for his business ventures, particularly his investment in the matatu industry with Friday’s unveiling of “Mood”, the latest addition to his growing fleet sparking excitement.

Away from the matatu industry where he has contributed to the creation of employment opportunities, George is credited with life-changing initiatives that continue to leave a lasting impact in communities.

Lisha Mkenya initiative

He is the brains behind Lisha Mkenya, a humanitarian and non-profit organization implementing life-changing interventions to communities in Northern Kenya.

George Ruto

He teamed up with Samuel Geoffrey Omambia and Rodney Bakari while at Strathmore University to establish the platform in 2020.

According to the organisation’s profile on LinkedIn, its mission is “to provide critical humanitarian aid to drought-stricken regions in Northern Kenya, where access to food is scarce.”

It provides humanitarian aid & disaster relief to drought-stricken communities , including food and essential supplies.

Empowering communities

Lisha Mkenya also partners with well-wishers and other organisations to empower communities through skill training and mentorship as part of its community development pillar while also partnering with businesses for impactful social initiatives.

The organization empowers communities in need particularly the future generation through education.

Lisha Mkenya operates an endowment fund which offers scholarship to bright students from needy backgrounds to access quality education.

Love for football

The President’s last born son is an ardent soccer fan whose interest goes who puts his money where his interest is.

He has been actively involved in promoting grassroots football working with local academies and lower-tier clubs to nurture talent and provide opportunities to upcoming footballers.

Jamhuri Soccer Academy is sponsored by George through his apparel company Tisap Threads.

George Ruto poses with the trophy after the U15s Talanta Super Cup in Eldoret

During the finals in Eldoret Sports Club, George Ruto turned up to cheer his team with his pimped matatu christened Manifest causing excitement in the city.

The passion for sports has seen him enroll for a master’s degree in sports management with interests in joining football administration in Kenya.

He is an alumnus of Mang'u High School and Strathmore University where he graduated in 2021.