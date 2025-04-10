How to get rid of bad breath: Effective tips and home remedies

Bad breath, also known as halitosis, is a common issue that affects millions of people worldwide. It can be embarrassing and socially isolating, particularly when you're unsure of the root cause.

From morning breath to chronic halitosis, the condition can stem from various factors—ranging from poor oral hygiene and certain foods to more serious medical conditions.

Addressing bad breath is not only important for maintaining oral health but also essential for self-confidence and smooth social interactions. The good news? There are plenty of ways to tackle it effectively—naturally and medically.

Causes of bad breath

Poor oral hygiene

One of the most common causes of bad breath is inadequate oral hygiene. When food particles are not removed through brushing and flossing, they decay in the mouth and encourage the growth of bacteria.



These bacteria release foul-smelling compounds that contribute to bad breath.

Dry mouth (Xerostomia)

Saliva plays a crucial role in cleansing the mouth and removing particles that cause bad odours. A dry mouth, or xerostomia, creates an environment where bacteria thrive.

Dehydration, certain medications, medical treatments like chemotherapy, and mouth breathing—especially during sleep—are common triggers of dry mouth and subsequent bad breath.

Certain foods and beverages

Strong-smelling foods such as garlic, onions, and certain spices are known culprits of temporary bad breath. Once digested, their by-products enter the bloodstream and are expelled through the lungs, causing a lingering odour.

Beverages like coffee and alcohol also leave a strong scent in the mouth and contribute to dryness, making the situation worse.

Health conditions

Sometimes, persistent bad breath is more than just a hygiene issue. Underlying health conditions such as gum disease, respiratory tract infections, sinusitis, diabetes, acid reflux, and even liver or kidney problems can all produce halitosis.

Effective tips for getting rid of bad breath

Maintain proper oral hygiene

Brush your teeth at least twice a day using fluoride toothpaste. Don’t forget your tongue, as it harbours a significant amount of odour-causing bacteria. Daily flossing helps remove food particles between teeth that your toothbrush can’t reach.

Using interdental brushes or a water flosser can also improve oral hygiene.

Stay hydrated

Water helps rinse away food debris and keeps the mouth moist. Staying hydrated throughout the day, especially after meals, supports healthy saliva production.

Avoid excessive intake of caffeine and alcohol, as both substances can dehydrate the body and mouth, making bad breath worse.

Use mouthwash

An antiseptic or antibacterial mouthwash can temporarily mask odours while reducing the number of harmful bacteria in the mouth. If you suffer from dry mouth, opt for an alcohol-free or herbal mouthwash.

Look for ingredients like chlorhexidine, cetylpyridinium chloride, or essential oils for added benefits.

Chew sugar-free gum

Chewing gum, especially sugar-free varieties containing xylitol, can help stimulate saliva production. This not only freshens the breath but also naturally washes away bacteria and food particles.

Natural home remedies for bad breath

Baking soda

Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, neutralises odours and balances pH levels in the mouth.

You can use it by mixing a teaspoon in a glass of warm water to create a mouth rinse or brushing with a paste made from baking soda and water.

Green tea

Rich in antioxidants known as polyphenols, green tea helps combat bacteria and inflammation in the mouth. Drinking green tea regularly or using it as a rinse can provide a natural breath freshener.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is known to improve digestion and balance oral acidity. Dilute one tablespoon in a glass of water and use it as a mouth rinse before meals. Ensure it's well-diluted to avoid damaging your tooth enamel.

Mint and parsley

These herbs contain chlorophyll, a natural deodoriser. Simply chewing fresh mint or parsley leaves can help mask unpleasant odours and leave the mouth feeling refreshed.

Lifestyle changes to prevent bad breath

Quit smoking

Tobacco use is a major contributor to bad breath. Smoking dries out the mouth, promotes gum disease, and leaves behind a stale odour.

Healthy diet

Eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables promotes healthy digestion and better breath. Crunchy produce like apples, carrots, and celery act as natural toothbrushes, removing food particles and plaque.

Avoid overly sugary or acidic foods, which feed bacteria in the mouth and cause odour.

Regular dental visits

Routine dental check-ups and cleanings are vital for spotting problems like gum disease or cavities early. A professional cleaning can also remove built-up plaque and tartar that cause persistent bad breath.

When to see a doctor

Persistent bad breath

If you’ve implemented good oral care and lifestyle changes but still experience chronic bad breath, it may signal an underlying health condition.

Gum infections, post-nasal drip, diabetes, or gastrointestinal issues often require medical evaluation and treatment.

Other warning signs

Watch for symptoms such as a persistent dry mouth, bleeding gums, loose teeth, or changes in taste. These may indicate gum disease, nutritional deficiencies, or systemic health issues.

Conclusion