Bananas are one of the most convenient and affordable fruits, but they don’t always ripen when you need them.

If you’ve bought green bananas and want them sweet and soft sooner , there are simple and realistic ways to speed up the process using items you probably already have at home.

1. Paper bag method

Bananas release ethylene gas, a natural plant hormone that triggers the ripening process by converting starches into sugars.

When you place bananas inside a brown paper bag, you trap this gas around the fruit instead of letting it disperse into the air.

ADVERTISEMENT

This creates a concentrated ripening environment. The bag should be folded loosely at the top enough to hold in the gas but still allow some airflow to prevent mould. Keep the bag at room temperature in a dry place.

Typically, green bananas will turn yellow within 1–2 days using this method, and if they are already partly ripe, it may only take overnight.

A photo of ripe bananas

READ ALSO: 5 Simple Ways to Peel Raw Bananas Without Getting Sap on Your Hands

2. Add a ripe fruit to the bag

ADVERTISEMENT

If you want to take the paper bag method a step further, add a ripe fruit such as an apple, avocado, or tomato into the same bag as the bananas.

These fruits also produce ethylene gas, increasing the concentration inside the bag and making the process significantly faster.

For example, an almost yellow banana stored with a ripe apple in a paper bag can ripen in less than 24 hours. It’s important to check the bag periodically to avoid overripening.

This method works best if you need bananas for snacking rather than cooking, as it allows them to ripen evenly and retain a pleasant texture.

READ ALSO: Surprising health benefits of eating banana flower

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Fruit bowl pairing

If you don’t have a paper bag, you can still benefit from ethylene gas by storing bananas in the same bowl as other ripe fruits.

The gas will still do its job, though more slowly since it is not trapped. Apples, pears, and avocados work especially well in this method.

Fruit bowling to help ripen bananas faster

READ ALSO: Genius ways to make use of overripe bananas

ADVERTISEMENT

Keep the fruit bowl at room temperature, away from direct sunlight. Depending on how green the bananas are, this can take 2–4 days.

The benefit of this approach is that the bananas remain in the open, allowing you to monitor their progress easily and enjoy the aroma of naturally ripening fruit in your kitchen.

4. Warm spot on the counter

Bananas ripen faster in warmth because higher temperatures speed up ethylene production and the breakdown of starch into sugar.

Placing them near a sunny window, above the refrigerator, or next to the stove can help. However, they should not be placed in direct sunlight for long hours as this can cause parts of the banana to ripen unevenly or even overheat.

ADVERTISEMENT

This method works best when combined with fruit bowl pairing or the paper bag method. Depending on starting ripeness, bananas can be ready in 1–3 days.



The flavour develops naturally, making them perfect for eating fresh or blending into smoothies.

Using the counter to ripen bananas

READ ALSO: Health benefits of eating bananas

5. Banana bunch trap

Keeping bananas in a bunch rather than separating them can naturally speed up ripening.



When bananas are clustered together, the ethylene gas they emit gets partially trapped between them, creating a small self-contained ripening zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

To make this even more effective, you can drape a breathable cotton cloth over the bunch to maintain warmth and keep the gas close without causing excess moisture. This is a good method if you want to ripen a whole bunch evenly.

Usually, green bananas will ripen to yellow within 2–4 days depending on room conditions, and the taste will be more natural than with artificial heat.

6. Cloth bag method

If you don’t have paper bags, a clean cotton or cloth shopping bag can work similarly. Cloth is breathable enough to prevent mould, yet it traps enough ethylene gas to speed up ripening.

ADVERTISEMENT

To make it more effective, add a ripe apple, avocado, or tomato inside the bag along with your bananas. Place the bag in a warm, dry place away from direct sunlight. Check daily to ensure you don’t overshoot your preferred ripeness.

This method often ripens bananas within 1–3 days and has the added benefit of using reusable materials rather than disposable bags, making it an eco-friendly choice.

Plantain bananas

READ ALSO: Creative uses of banana peels you need to know

7. Kitchen drawer method

ADVERTISEMENT

Some drawers in the kitchen, particularly wooden ones, stay naturally warm and enclosed, which makes them perfect mini-chambers for ripening bananas.



Simply place your bananas inside, ideally with a ripe apple for extra ethylene, and close the drawer.

The limited airflow traps warmth and gas, which accelerates the ripening process. Since drawers are dark, the bananas ripen evenly without the risk of sun damage.



Be sure to check them daily as this method can sometimes work faster than expected often within 1–2 days. This is a discreet method if you don’t want fruit cluttering your countertop.

8. Hanging above other fruits

Hanging bananas above a bowl of ripe apples, pears, or avocados is a slower, gentler ripening method.

Ethylene gas rises, so the bananas benefit from the fruit bowl below without being in direct contact, which helps prevent bruising.

ADVERTISEMENT

A photo of ripe bananas

READ ALSO: The Best Ways To Keep Your Bananas From Turning Brown

This method is ideal if you want the bananas to ripen more gradually for example, if you don’t need them immediately but still want them ready in 3–5 days.