IEBC selection panel chair reveals AI’s role in his Bell’s Palsy diagnosis

IEBC Selection Panel Chair Dr Nelson Makanda has revealed his experience with Bell's palsy, a condition that causes temporary facial paralysis.



Speaking on Fixing the Nation on NTV, Dr Makanda shared details of how he discovered the condition, his journey to recovery, and how he has continued to perform his duties despite the temporary effects.

Discovering Bell’s Palsy

Dr Makanda recounted how he first noticed something was wrong on the morning of 17th November 2024. He had been nursing a cold and, upon stepping into the bathroom, realised that soap was getting into his eye while showering.

I went to brush my teeth and noticed that I was drooping. So I quickly took my image and asked AI, what is this? It told me it looks like Bell’s palsy.

Despite the initial shock, Dr Makanda attended church that morning before informing his wife of the unusual facial drooping. Later, he visited the hospital, where doctors confirmed that he had Bell’s palsy.

They said, yeah, it’s Bell’s palsy. It’s not permanent. It goes away within six months.

Understanding Bell’s Palsy

Bell’s palsy is a sudden, temporary weakness or paralysis of the facial muscles, usually affecting one side of the face. It is caused by inflammation of the facial nerve, which controls facial expressions, eye movements, and blinking.

The exact cause of Bell’s palsy remains unknown, but medical experts associate it with viral infections, ear infections, dental infections, or even exposure to cold temperatures.

Dr Makanda suspected that his case was linked to a cold he had caught after travelling. “At that time, I had a cold. I had travelled and came back with a flu. And so, yeah, it’s inflamed but it heals within six months. That’s what they say.”

Symptoms and diagnosis

Bell’s palsy symptoms often appear suddenly and can include:

• Sudden weakness or paralysis on one side of the face • Drooping of the mouth or eyelid • Difficulty closing the affected eye • Loss of taste on the front part of the tongue • Increased sensitivity to sound in one ear

Diagnosis is typically made through a physical examination, with doctors ruling out other possible causes such as strokes or tumours. In some cases, further tests like MRI scans may be conducted to confirm the condition.

Treatment and recovery

While there is no specific cure for Bell’s palsy, treatment focuses on reducing inflammation and speeding up recovery. This may include corticosteroids, antiviral medications, and physiotherapy.

In Dr Makanda’s case, he was advised to continue with his normal routine while undergoing treatment.

I asked the doctor, so do I need to go home and get a sick off? He said, no. Continue functioning as normal. Do some physiotherapy and take one or two tablets for your nerve because it’s a facial nerve that supports the symmetry of your face and movement.

For most patients, significant improvement is seen within a few weeks, and full recovery usually occurs within three to six months. However, in rare cases, some people may experience long-term effects.

Prevalence of Bell’s Palsy

The condition is relatively rare, affecting approximately 1 in 5,000 people. Despite its low prevalence, Dr Makanda noted that he knew two former colleagues who had also suffered from Bell’s palsy.

I actually know two people, some of my former colleagues who separately got Bell’s palsy. And I always keep wondering, so why does it happen at night?

Coping with Bell’s Palsy

Dr Makanda remains optimistic about his recovery and has already seen significant improvement three months after his diagnosis. “In my third month, it’s much better than it was in November and December.”

He continues to fulfil his responsibilities as the IEBC Selection Panel Chair without disruption. “Good to know that you’re still able to perform your duties,” Latiff commented, to which Dr Makanda affirmed, “Yes, I am. Just as normal.”