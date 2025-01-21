Kenya’s athletic icons gather to celebrate David Rudisha’s engagement [Photos]

It was all glitz and glamour as legendary 800m world record holder David Rudisha and Dr Mercy Chepchumba tied the knot in a culturally rich traditional ceremony on January 18, 2025.

Held at the picturesque Sergoit Gardens in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, the event was a beautiful fusion of Kalenjin traditions, reflecting the couple's shared heritage.

A blend of tradition and elegance

Rudisha exuded elegance in a navy blue Kaunda suit adorned with Maasai beadwork, while Dr Chepchumba dazzled in a shimmering mauve gown.

The intimate gathering was a celebration of love and culture, attended by close family, friends, and an impressive roster of sporting icons.

Athletes turn heads

The event attracted some of Kenya’s most celebrated athletes, including Olympic champions Ezekiel Kemboi, Asbel Kiprop, and Janet Jepkosgei.

Rising star and World 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi also played a significant role as one of the groomsmen, lending his youthful charm to the occasion.

Ezekiel Kemboi, known for his charisma both on and off the track, stole the show during the after-party.

His lively dance moves electrified the atmosphere, earning cheers and admiration from the guests. The afterparty was held at club Timba XO which is linked to Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi.

David Rudisha often shares his personal life and achievements with his online fans, in 2024 he celebrated his daughter who had excelled in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

Rudisha's daughter joined Kaplong Girls High School in Bomet County. Rudisha won gold medals in the 800 m at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympic Games, where, at the former, he set the world record in the event with a time of 1:40.91.