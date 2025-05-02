Mechanics, tailors & 3 other jobs where trust is a risky investment

Some professions are not just jobs—they're running jokes, cautionary tales, and memes waiting to happen.



Ask any Nairobian about their worst mechanic experience, and you’ll get a dramatic saga involving vanishing parts, invented problems, and WhatsApp blue ticks.



Mention a carpenter, and someone will recall a cabinet that took six months for the clear varnish paint to dry.

Yet, these same professionals are the backbone of our daily lives—keeping our cars running, homes standing, and clothes stitched.



Their work is vital, but their reputations often carry a shadow of suspicion. Somewhere between genuine skill and cheeky lies the reason why certain trades inspire both trust and side-eyes.

Here are five professions that spark both respect and eye-rolls, peeling back the layers of, mischief, and missed deadlines.

1. Mechanics – The kings of ‘kuongeza kidogo’

Car problems can be stressful, and for many Kenyans, a visit to the mechanic feels like walking into a real-life episode of Ripoff Kenya.

Mechanics have gained a notorious reputation for turning minor issues into major repairs—and for inventing parts you've never heard of.



If your engine light blinks, you’ll hear diagnoses like “Injector imechapa” or “Gearbox imeharibika kabisa,” often accompanied by a quote that triples your budget.

One common trick involves exaggerating problems, sourcing counterfeit parts at cheaper rates, and charging the client for expensive originals.



Sometimes, parts that didn't need replacing are replaced anyway—and you may not know the difference until it’s too late.

2. Fundis & carpenters – The great disappearing act

Fundis—especially carpenters and masons—are the true magicians of Kenyan labour. They can turn timber and nails into a palace... if they ever show up.



It’s a common Kenyan experience to have a fundi who vanishes after taking your deposit, claiming niko site or tools zilibaki kwa ile site ingine.



That kitchen cabinet you paid for last month? Still “drying.” That custom sofa? “Next week iko ready,”—every week.

The issue lies partly in overbooking. Fundis juggle multiple clients, often taking on more than they can handle to maximise earnings.



Add to this a culture where clients don’t sign contracts or demand timelines, and it’s the perfect breeding ground for delays and excuses.



And yet, Kenyans continue to engage them because the good ones—though rare—deliver high-quality work at affordable prices.

Social media has become a platform for both exposing rogue fundis and celebrating reliable ones, giving rise to more accountability through public pressure.

3. Plumbers – Pipe dreams and pipe leaks

Plumbers are the emergency service you wish you didn’t need. From leaking taps to burst pipes and blocked toilets, their work is essential—but their punctuality and pricing? Questionable.



A classic Nairobi plumber might say “Nimefika tao nakuja” and then show up two days later. In worse scenarios, the plumber ‘fixes’ the leak only for it to spring back twice as bad.

Some plumbers are also accused of creating future work for themselves. It’s not uncommon to hear that they intentionally do half-jobs or use cheap materials so that you’ll have to call them again—another payday.



Others inflate prices on parts or charge for full-day work even when they only spend a few hours on site.

4. Electricians – The live wire conmen

Electricians often hold the literal power to your house in their hands, yet many are known more for their shortcuts than their skill.



A common complaint among Kenyans is overcharging, especially when clients don’t understand what parts or tools are actually needed.



Some electricians exploit this gap by replacing functional parts, charging for work not done, or using counterfeit materials that pose serious fire risks later on.

It gets worse. There are horror stories of electricians who miswire entire buildings, causing appliances to short-circuit.



The irony is that most clients don’t know anything is wrong until a fuse blows or a socket sparks. Even then, the same electrician is often called back, continuing the cycle.

5. Tailors – The lords of last minute lies

"Kesho saa tano unavaa." This is arguably the most repeated lie in Kenya’s fashion industry. Tailors, especially around big events like weddings, graduations, and elections, are infamous for missed deadlines and half-done work.



The dread begins when they stop picking your calls and ends when you show up and find your fabric untouched.

The problem often stems from over-promising. Tailors fear losing clients, so they accept multiple orders without capacity to deliver on time.



Add in equipment breakdowns, electricity issues, or simply poor time management, and the result is tears and unmet expectations.

Many clients now rely on referrals or social media reviews, and some tailors have begun using digital platforms to build credibility.



But the reputation persists. Even the best tailors know to pad their delivery promises with extra days because—well—life happens.