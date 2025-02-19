Overrated Nairobi estates & why they don't live up to the hype

Nairobi is home to a variety of estates, each with its unique charm and appeal. However, some estates have been overly hyped, attracting residents with promises of luxury, convenience, and prestige—only to fall short in reality.



Whether it's due to poor infrastructure, excessive commercialisation, high living costs, or security concerns, certain estates simply don't live up to their reputation.



Here’s a look at some of the most overrated estates in Nairobi and the reasons they fail to meet expectations.

1. Kileleshwa – The prestige that faded away

Once an exclusive neighbourhood for the affluent, Kileleshwa has undergone rapid transformation, leading to overcrowding and dwindling charm.



The once-spacious green spaces have been replaced by high-rise apartments, significantly increasing population density.



Traffic congestion is now a major issue, and unreliable water supply has become a persistent headache for residents. What was once a tranquil suburb is now struggling to maintain its appeal.

2. Kilimani – No longer the posh address it used to be

Kilimani was once one of the most desirable locations in Nairobi, known for its leafy surroundings and proximity to key amenities.



However, over-commercialisation has turned it into a noisy, chaotic area. The proliferation of nightclubs, restaurants, and entertainment joints has led to increased noise pollution, rising crime rates, and a general decline in residential appeal.



Moreover, rent prices remain high despite the area's dwindling quality of life.

3. Ruaka – The ‘affordable Runda’ that’s no longer affordable

Ruaka was once considered a hidden gem—a budget-friendly alternative to Runda with modern apartments and proximity to Two Rivers Mall.



However, with the increasing demand for housing, rental prices have skyrocketed, making it almost as expensive as Nairobi’s upscale estates.



The estate also suffers from severe water shortages, drainage problems, and poor road maintenance, making it less attractive than advertised.

4. Rongai – The ‘diaspora’ with a traffic nightmare

Ongata Rongai, jokingly referred to as 'diaspora' due to its distance from Nairobi CBD, offers relatively affordable housing.



However, its biggest downfall is the excruciating traffic on Magadi Road. Commuting to and from the city centre can take hours due to congestion, poorly maintained roads, and frequent matatu disruptions.



While Rongai has great amenities, its transport woes make it a frustrating place to live for those working in the CBD.

5. South B & South C – Overpopulated with failing infrastructure

Once considered prime estates for the middle class, South B and South C are now struggling with overpopulation.

The influx of apartments has led to congestion, limited parking spaces, and increased pressure on existing infrastructure.

Drainage systems are often overwhelmed during heavy rains, leading to frequent flooding. Rising crime rates have also raised concerns among long-term residents.

6. Westlands – Too much hype for a commercial hub

Westlands is known as Nairobi’s go-to entertainment and commercial hub, but does it live up to the hype as a residential area? Not really.



While it offers plenty of shopping malls, offices, and nightlife spots, it is an extremely expensive place to live. Noise pollution from clubs and bars makes it unsuitable for families or those looking for a peaceful environment.



Additionally, traffic congestion is a major issue, especially during rush hours.

7. Lang’ata – Good location, poor infrastructure

Lang’ata has a great location near key institutions like Wilson Airport and major roads leading to the CBD. However, it is plagued by frequent water shortages, security concerns, and deteriorating road conditions.



The once-attractive estate is now struggling with urban decay, making it less appealing for long-term residence.