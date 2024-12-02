On the night of December 1, 2024, Kenya came alive as legendary Jamaican Dancehall artist Sean Paul graced the stage at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Dubbed the 'Who Said Sean Paul?' concert, the performance marked his return to Kenya after two decades, much to the delight of his fans. The evening was a celebration of timeless hits and vibrant energy that united fans from all walks of life.

Electrifying performance

Known for his iconic tracks, delivered an electrifying set that featured fan favorites like 'Temperature', 'Get Busy', 'Gimme the Light', and 'Like Glue'.

His stage presence and signature energy had the crowd singing and dancing along to every beat. The event reaffirmed his place as a global dancehall icon, with fans celebrating his ability to keep the music fresh and engaging over the years.

Star-studded affair

The event saw Kenyan stars such as Redsan, Bensoul, DJ Grauchi, The Arbatone Crew, Motif Di Don, DNG, and G-Money deliver equally electrifying performances.

Their acts served as the perfect curtain-raisers, setting the mood for an unforgettable night. Each performance showcased the incredible talent within Kenya’s music industry and underscored the global appeal of reggae and dancehall music.

Adding to the excitement, several celebrities such as Diana Marua, Kate Actress, Claudia Naisabwa, and Sadia shared snippets of their time at the concert on social media.

Dressed in nostalgic millennial-inspired styles, they danced and sang along to Sean Paul’s popular songs, capturing the essence of the event.

Fans go wild for Sean Paul’s face towel

One incident that stole the spotlight was a humorous moment involving Sean Paul’s face towel. During his performance, the artist quickly wiped his face and tossed the towel into the crowd.

The towel landed among a group of excited female fans at the front, sparking a brief yet amusing struggle as they vied for the prized souvenir.

After a few moments of tugging, one lucky fan managed to secure the towel. She was seen grinning widely and dancing, holding the towel close while others tried to touch it.

To keep her treasure safe, she quickly tucked it into her bag. The incident left many fans and online viewers amused, adding a lighthearted touch to the night’s festivities.

Nostalgic night for millennials

The concert was largely seen as a nostalgic trip for millennials, many of whom grew up listening to Sean Paul’s hits during the early 2000s. The event’s vibe, combined with the iconic music and millennial fashion on display, created an atmosphere of pure joy and reminiscence.