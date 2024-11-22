Nairobi is gearing up for a great experience as legendary dancehall artist Sean Paul returns after 20 years.



Taking place on December 1, 2024, at the Waterfront II Gardens at the Jockey Club of Kenya, this event promises more than just a musical performance.

Here’s everything you can expect from this highly anticipated event:

Sean Paul is bringing his electrifying energy and timeless hits like 'Temperature', 'Get Busy', 'Gimme the Light', and 'Like Glue'.



Known for his engaging stage presence and world-class performances, he will take fans on a nostalgic ride through his biggest tracks.

Adding to the excitement is a lineup of top Kenyan and international DJs and artists, including:

DJ Grauchi

G-Money

BV Accurate

Redsan

Motif Di Don

Fans can xpect vibrant costumes, bold colours, and festive décor that will immerse you in the true spirit of Carnival. From stilt-walkers and dancers to entertainers, the venue will be buzzing with energy.



Attendees are free to dress up and express themselves! Bright outfits, funky accessories, and dance-ready vibes are highly encouraged.

The concert will be more than just music—it’s a festival! Food trucks with delicious bites to keep you energised. Cocktail stations serving exotic drinks to keep you refreshed.



Exclusive Sean Paul merchandise will also be available for die-hard fans.

Rumoured surprise collaborations



There’s also talk of Sean Paul working on a surprise collaboration with one of Kenya’s top dancehall artists. This could be a historic moment for Kenyan music, adding even more anticipation to the concert.

Sean Paul, born Sean Paul Ryan Francis Henriques, is one of the most successful dancehall artists in the world.

Breakthrough and Global SuccessSean Paul's big break came in 2000 with the release of his debut album, 'Stage One'. However, it was his second album, 'Dutty Rock' (2002), that catapulted him to international stardom.

The album earned him a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album. His signature blend of dancehall rhythms and mainstream appeal continued to dominate the charts with subsequent albums like The Trinity (2005) and Imperial Blaze (2009).

Collaborations and influence