PHOTOS: Gambero Rosso, the top Italian wine roadshow returns to Nairobi

The second edition of the Gambero Rosso Top Italian Wine Roadshow in Nairobi concluded with a resounding success, reaffirming Kenya's growing status as a key market for premium Italian wines.

Held at the picturesque Shamba Village in Loresho, the exclusive event drew industry professionals, wine enthusiasts and stakeholders from across East Africa to explore the best of Italian wine culture with a showcase of over 170 wines from 44 wineries representing 15 regions in Italy.

Organised by International Wine Consultants, VinPodium, and local business partner, Victoria Mulu-Munywoki, Wine Consultant, Judge and Captain Team Wine Kenya, the event saw 19 or 54% of the wineries from 2024 returning for this year’s event marking a significant milestone in the interest in Italian wine culture in East Africa.

“The Gambero Rosso Top Italian Wine Roadshow is a prestigious and exclusive international tour, that showcases a selection of Italy's finest wines to global audiences, as featured in the award-winning Gambero Rosso Wine and Culinary Guide.

“Gambero Rosso is a renowned authority in the Italian wine industry, making this roadshow a significant occasion for wine enthusiasts worldwide," said Mark Artivor, Founder VinPodium.

With a focus on creating linkages and introducing choice Italian wines to importers, distributors, retailers, restaurateurs as well as wine business leaders in East Africa, the event featured interactive wine-tasting sessions of award-winning wines, highlighting Italy's rich and diverse wine heritage in addition to two masterclasses.

Delivered by Italian wine experts Giuseppe Carrus and Victoria Mulu-Munywoki, the classes are insightful sessions designed to educate local traders, importers, and restaurateurs on Italian wine varieties and pairings.

Carrus is a prominent figure in wine education and is currently the editor of the Vini d’Italia guidebook since 2019.

The guidebook reviews over 25,000 wines, awarding ratings of ‘one to three glasses’ (the highest being the Tre Bicchieri - 3 glasses), and is a testament to the quality and variety of Italian wines.

For the second time, the event celebrated the top establishments excelling in Italian cuisine and wine offerings, giving a coveted glimpse of locations where to get the best Italian cuisine, pizza and wine in Kenya.

Recognised establishments included:

La Cascina, Nairobi La Casa di Nico, Nairobi Pomodoro, Nairobi Padel, Nairobi Wine & More Kenya, Diani The Wine Shop, Nairobi Liv Vin, Nairobi Enoteca, Nairobi La Salumeria, Nairobi Roberto's, Mombasa Tamu, Watamu Papa Remo, Watamu Visiwa, Watamu Solo Grano, Nairobi Matteo's, Nairobi La Terrazza, Nairobi La Dolce Vita, Nairobi La Villa, Nairobi Sunset, Watamu La Piazzetta by Non solo Gelato, Nairobi The Wine Box, Nairobi

Other distinguished winners of the day included Nairobi’s La Dolce Vita, La Terrazza, Mateo’s, and Solo Grano, which claimed the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh spots, respectively.

Meanwhile, Watamu’s Visiwa, Papa Remo, and Tamu rounded out the top ten.

“We are seeing a heightened awareness of Italian wines and wine culture among Kenyan consumers and industry professionals.

“The Gambero Rosso Top Italian Wine Roadshow facilitates direct interactions between Italian wine producers and Kenyan stakeholders, paving the way for stronger trade partnerships," said Victoria Mulu-Munywoki.

Fueled by an evolving middle class and a burgeoning appreciation for premium wines, Kenya's wine market has experienced significant growth in the recent past.

In 2022, the country imported $23.2 million worth of wine, with Italy contributing approximately $1.87 million to these imports, reflecting growing consumer demand for quality and diversity.

According to market intelligence firm Statista the market is expected to generate revenues of $89.8m in 2025, with a projected growth of 6.09% by 2029 to reach a market volume of approximately $109.6 million.

By 2028 wine consumption in the country is expected to rise to approximately 8,300 metric tons up from 8,000 metric tons in 2023.

However, even with these projections, challenges to the industry include rising taxation linked to inflation, which is expected to impact wine prices, potentially stifling consumption among other business and operational challenges, such as delivery delays and supply chain issues.

Even so, the vibrant growth of restaurants and social venues is expected to foster wine appreciation and knowledge, creating new sales opportunities for the industry, with consumers embracing a more sophisticated drinking culture.

"The increasing popularity of Italian wines in Kenya is a big opportunity for Gambero Rosso to further penetrate the East African market. Addressing the existing gaps in imports and trade is therefore important if we are to capitalise on the evolving local wine culture, of course in collaboration with Italian wineries and local culinary establishments to further enhance the presence and consumption in the region," said Tiina Eriksson, International Business & Events Manager at Gambero Rosso.