PHOTOS: How the launch of Snapp Dry cider went down

The debut of Snapp Dry Cider was nothing short of spectacular, as Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) hosted an unforgettable launch event dubbed “The Snapp Social Long Brunch.”

Held at the stunning Naiposha Gardens, the event combined style, entertainment, and immersive experiences, setting a new standard for premium lifestyle gatherings in Nairobi.

From midday to midnight, guests were treated to an exciting line-up of entertainment featuring live performances from Njerae and Charisma, with DJs Andre, CNG, DJ Kaneda, Sir M and Ite keeping the energy high throughout the day.

The event was flawlessly hosted by media personalities Angela Wambui and June Gachui, who kept the crowd engaged and entertained.

Kenya Breweries provided value and an exciting experience, that was executed flawlessly. The brand provided free electric bus rides for all ticket holders to and from the remote gardens of Naiposha.

Consumers were also the recipients of a timely run of show with Njerae gracing the stage at 4:00 pm and Charisma at 7:00 pm. The event also featured exciting sign-alongs hosted by the MCs and The DJs.

Music ranging from Old School RnBs to mixed renditions of urban tone hits kept the audience on their feet. DJ Kaneda’s set was highly received and her mashups and smooth transition of songs and genre variations kept the energies high and minds attentive to what’s next.

With a Green and Golden theme, the fashion was on top, and the attendees didn’t disappoint.

Variations of yellow, golden and hues of green sequestered the gardens and the Instagramable Snapp experiences allowed for the season's most beautiful images.

Social Media users using the hashtags #OhSnapp #HaveItAll and #SnappLongBruch shared moments of the event and the special experiences they had.

Beyond the music, Snapp Socials offered an interactive and indulgent experience, with unique activations such as face glam, spa treatments, hand-painted flute glasses, and candle-making stations.

Guests also enjoyed an exquisite culinary journey, with curated dishes from top food vendors, including Geco, Nene’s, and Clarett Barbecue N Picnic, all paired perfectly with the crisp and refreshing taste of Snapp Dry Cider.

“This event was about more than just launching a new drink, it was about celebrating confidence, individuality, and female camaraderie,” said Faith Nyambura, Marketing Manager - Innovations at EABL.

Snapp Socials is a platform designed to bring women together to connect, share, and create unforgettable memories.

The event drew an impressive crowd, including influencers, lifestyle enthusiasts, and key industry stakeholders, all eager to experience Snapp Dry Cider’s bold new offering.

With its sleek, modern packaging and sophisticated dry taste, the cider quickly became the drink of choice throughout the celebration.

Snapp Socials is set to become a recurring experience, bringing together vibrant communities through stylish events that celebrate the essence of women having it all.