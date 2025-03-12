Ramadhan in Kenya: 7 ways the holy month impacts businesses & workplaces

Ramadhan, the holy month of fasting observed by Muslims worldwide, significantly influences businesses and work culture in Kenya.



From changes in consumer behaviour to adjustments in working hours, the impact of Ramadhan is felt across various sectors, especially in areas with a high Muslim population such as Mombasa, Nairobi, and parts of North Eastern Kenya.

Adjustments in working hours

During Ramadhan, businesses and workplaces often alter their schedules to accommodate fasting employees. In government offices and some private entities, workdays may start earlier and end earlier than usual.



This allows Muslim employees to manage their energy levels effectively and be home in time for Iftar.

In predominantly Muslim, some businesses temporarily close at sunset to allow employees and customers to break their fast before resuming operations. Flexible break times are also introduced to enable workers to observe their prayers.

READ ALSO: 9 ways to support Muslim colleagues at work during Ramadan

2. Changes in consumer spending

Ramadhan significantly alters consumer behaviour, leading to increased demand for specific products. Supermarkets, grocery stores, and fresh food markets experience higher sales as families prepare Iftar meals.



Essential items such as dates, wheat flour, rice, cooking oil, and fresh juices sell out faster than usual.

Additionally, businesses selling Islamic clothing (abayas, kanzus, hijabs), prayer mats, perfumes (oud), and religious books report an uptick in sales.

Many people also purchase new outfits in preparation for Eid al-Fitr, the celebration that marks the end of fasting.

3. Reduced productivity in the afternoon

Fasting can take a toll on employees, especially in the later hours of the workday. Without food or water throughout the day, concentration and energy levels drop, making it harder to maintain peak productivity.

Some employees may request lighter workloads or schedule intensive tasks in the morning when they are more alert.

To manage this, some companies introduce shorter workdays, remote work options, or flexible breaks to accommodate fasting employees. Non-Muslim colleagues are often encouraged to be understanding of these changes.

READ ALSO: Grand Mullah reveals what he abstained from during Ramadhan

4. Boom in the hospitality industry

Restaurants and hotels adjust their services to cater to the Ramadhan crowd. Many eateries, especially in Muslim-populated areas like South C, Eastleigh, and Mombasa, introduce special Iftar and Suhoor meal packages.

While daytime sales may drop as fewer people eat out, the evening rush compensates for it. Buffets and pre-ordered meal packages become common, with some restaurants extending operating hours into the late night.

5. Increase in charitable giving

Ramadhan is a month of generosity, and businesses often engage in corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Many companies organise food donation drives, providing free Iftar meals to the less fortunate.

Wealthy individuals, business owners, and religious groups contribute by distributing food baskets to needy families. Some businesses even create "Ramadhan hampers", which customers can purchase and donate to charitable causes.

6. Impact on public transport

The evening rush hour becomes busier than usual as people hurry home for Iftar. Public transport amenities, experience a surge in the evening leading to occasional fare hikes.

Ride-hailing services services also experience peak-hour pricing, as many people prefer faster and more convenient transportation home before sunset.

7. Decline in daytime sales for some businesses

While some sectors see a business boom, others experience a slowdown in daytime sales.

Fast-food restaurants and cafés that typically serve lunch to office workers may see fewer customers during the day.

Street food vendors selling snacks and beverages experience a temporary decline in demand.

Gyms and fitness centres may see lower attendance, as people avoid strenuous activities while fasting.