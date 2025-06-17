MP Lemaletian names figures behind broken engagement, says life is in danger

Senator Hezena Lemaletian has spoken out for the first time since the collapse of her engagement, alleging that political and clan rivals were behind the sabotage of her relationship and are now threatening her life.

In a statement released on 16 June 2025, the Samburu Senator accused a well-known family in Samburu, alongside its allies in political circles, of orchestrating the failed engagement and launching malicious attacks against her character.

Senator Hezena Lemaletian says her life is in danger

Senator Lemaletian’s warning began with a direct message to those close to her.

To my friends and relatives: If anything happens to me, one family in Samburu and its allies in the political class should be blamed.

She claimed that the same individuals had previously targeted her family, including an unsuccessful attempt on her late father's life.

After miserably failing an attempt on my late father years ago (who beat them all mercilessly), they are now after me.

According to Lemaletian, the plot extended beyond family tensions and was driven by long-standing clan supremacy battles. She also accused these individuals of encouraging social media abuse, including the spread of false information.

From swearing to ensure my engagement flopped by all means (their clan supremacy battles), to consequently aiding social media abuse of my name with unfounded and very false allegations for reasons best known to them.

She concluded the statement by asserting her pursuit of justice and revealing that she had reported the individuals involved.

I will continue to pursue justice until I get to the bottom of it. I have left the records of who these people are with the relevant authorities.

A cultural process that ended in separation

This latest development follows the highly publicised end of Senator Lemaletian’s engagement earlier in the year.



On 17 May 2025, she announced that her marriage plans had been halted and that her family had returned the dowry in accordance with Samburu traditions.

Hezena Lematian

The engagement, which had taken place in October 2024, was marked by a glamorous traditional ceremony where her fiancé offered a Sh100,000 cash gift to her family.



Lemaletian described the proposal as an ambush (siamu) a respected part of Samburu culture. However, the journey toward marriage was subject to one key tradition: the background check.

Samburu elders intervention

In Samburu culture, elders from both families must conduct a thorough background check before a marriage is allowed to proceed.

This investigation includes examining the couple’s ancestry, any ties by blood or marriage, and the overall reputation and values of the groom’s family.

Senator Lemaletian confirmed that the cultural process led to the halting of the engagement after certain findings came to light though she did not reveal the specific concerns raised by the elders.

The elders of my family therefore, halted the whole process after the background check and refused to accept dowry from that person.

Senator Hezena Lemaletian

She also made it clear that the relationship had not progressed to marriage, despite speculation:

Allegations that I was married are false and unfounded, and I shall also not be married to that person whatsoever. I deeply thank our elders.