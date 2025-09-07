The rise of Angela Ndambuki: From musician to continental role & influence

Angela Ndambuki, a notable Kenyan voice on a mission to elevate African music globally and create value for players in the industry will take to the stage today at the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) in Algiers, Algeria.

Gracing the stage at the event which is part of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2025 w ill be another feather on her decorated crown that has seen her rise from a dancer, to a singer and onto corporate stardom and global influence.

Angela Ndambuki is not new to fame as she was part of the three-girl band, Tatuu that took the Kenyan music scene by storm in the 2000s.

The trio of Angela Mwandanda, Debbie Asila and Angela Ndambuki breathed life into Kenya’s entertainment scene with chart-topping hits that received massive airplay and became club anthems.

File image of the Tatuu trio of Angela Mwandanda, Debbie Asila and Angela Ndambuki

Angela's rewarding journey from the stage to global body

After ruling the airwaves with hits such as Teso, the group disintegrated with each member finding her purpose in life.

For Angela, Tatuu was the initial steps in a rewarding journey that would see her rise to a position where she is at the forefront in elevating African music globally with artistes thriving.

The mother of two who is passionate about all things creative found her footing in the corporate sector where she has been a star on the rise and has made significant contributions in the growth of the creative economy.

Currently serving as the Regional Director of the Su-Saharan Africa International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), Angela has been in the business of music from a dancer, to a singer and now in the driver’s seat to ensure that there is a conducive environment for recording industry to thrive with players in the sector getting commercial value for their works.

The global body that handles recording issues globally was established in 1933 with the Sub-Saharan Office coming into existence in 2020.

Angela oversees 46 countries in her role, promoting the value of recorded music while also ensuring that the intellectual property rights of creatives and producers are protected.

She has been empowering Africa’s music industry through effective Intellectual Property protection and monetisation, unlocking new opportunities for creators, entrepreneurs and the wider music ecosystem.

Her professional foundation is in law, with a Master of Laws (LL.M.) (Intellectual Property Law) holder from The University of Edinburgh, backed by experience spanning several years.

She is an experienced Chief Executive Officer with 15 years’ experience at the helm of reputable organisations, sharpening her skills and creating positive impact.

Strong support system

She attributes her success to a strong support system including her husband Roy Mutungi and her family that was a strong influence as she pursued her dreams both in the arts and law.

With the support of her husband, the mother of two juggles motherhood duties with the demands of her role, a reality that face many working Kenyan mothers.

“I am grateful I got a very supportive partner. He has been great- a really important part of my growth and who I have turned out to be. He is my checker because sometimes I can be a bit extreme. He calms me down and tells me to chill a bit.” Angela explained in a past interview.

Her trail-blazing efforts have not gone unnoticed as her influence continues to expand across the globe.

She was recognised by Billboard Women in Music for her contributions to the development of the music industry in the region for her crucial role in realising a 34.7pc growth in revenue in the regional music industry in 2024.