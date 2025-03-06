Top 5 richest female track and field athletes in 2025

Track and field continues to produce some of the greatest female athletes in history, with many of them leveraging their talent into financial success.

The sport does not pay a lot of money compared to the NFL, tennis or basketball, athletes have become smarter, earning through endorsements, sponsorships, prize money bonuses, and media appearances.

Such avenues have allowed some of the most talented women on the planet to build impressive net worths.

In this article, Pulse Sports Kenya breaks down the top five richest female track and field athletes in 2025, their earnings, and the sources of their wealth.

This is proof that track and field has also produced some of the most iconic and financially successful female athletes in the world.

5 richest female track and field athletes in 2025

1. Faith Kipyegon

As of March 2025, Faith Kipyegon is estimated to have a net worth of around $5 million with her source of wealth primarily stemming from competition winnings, sponsorships, endorsements, and personal investments.

The three-time Olympic champion has been dominant in the 1500m, which has earned her significant prize money from World Championships, Diamond League races, and the Olympics.

World Athletics awards substantial prize money for World Championship victories and the Diamond League also offers cash prizes to winners of each race, with bonuses for record-breaking performances.

Faith Kipyegon has earned a substantial amount from that after managing to break world records in the 1500m, 5000m, and the mile in 2023.

Additionally, she has partnered with Nike, a move that has contributed greatly to her financial success. Last year, World Athletics introduced prize money to Olympic gold medallists and Faith was on the list for defending her world title.

Faith Kipyegon’s victory at the Olympics came with prestige and she was able to receive bonuses from that, with government incentives being a part of that.

2. Allyson Felix

Allyson Felix is undeniably one of the most decorated female sprinters of all time, and this only has earned her a substantial amount of income.

As of 2025, Allyson Felix’s net worth is estimated to be around $4.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Her earnings come from various sources, including competitions, sponsorship and endorsement deals, business ventures, and media appearances.

Before her retirement, Allyson Felix earned significant prize money from the Olympic Games, World Championships, and the Diamond League meetings, among other competitions.

Allyson Felix also remains one of the most marketable track and field athletes and has worked with Adidas and Nike before launching her own brand, Saysh, citing unfair treatment from the giant brand.

Over the years, Allyson Felix has also worked with Gatorade, Beats by Dre, Procter & Gamble (P&G) and Visa.

3. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce could not fail to make the list, thanks to her electrifying performances that have earned her a place as one of the greatest female sprinters.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is estimated to have a net worth of about $ 4 million.

That title comes with a lot of perks, including earning a significant income from her performances including the Olympic Games, World Championships, and Diamond League Meetings.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is a household name that has also attracted lucrative endorsement deals from major global brands, including Nike, Digicel, and GraceKennedy. She has invested in a hair business and real estate.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is also a motivational speaker who has earned a substantial amount of income from corporate events and sports conferences.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs the Pocket Rocket Foundation , which supports underprivileged young athletes with scholarships and mentorship programs.

4. Sha’Carri Richardson

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sha’Carri Richardson’s net worth is estimated to be around $ 4 million as of March 2025.

Her explosive performances on the track have earned her a place among the best and earned her substantial prize money.

Her win at the 2023 World Championships elevated her place and she has won several Diamond League Meeting races.

Sha’Carri Richardson has also signed lucrative deals with Nike, Beats by Dre, Sprite, and Mielle Organics among other brands.

5. Sanya Richards-Ross

Sanya Richards-Ross was one of the highest-paid female sprinters during her prime with her prize money from international competitions contributed significantly to her net worth.

She won four Olympic gold medals and one bronze and Richards-Ross also secured five World Championship gold medals. She dominated the Diamond League and the National Championships, earning her a substantial amount of prize money.

As a world-class athlete, Sanya Richards-Ross partnered with giant brands including Nike, Gatorade, BMW and Visa.

After retiring from track and field, Sanya Richards-Ross successfully transitioned into media and television and worked as an NBC Sports Analyst, Reality TV Star, and the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

She is also a motivational speaker who has earned money from public speaking engagements. Sanya Richards-Ross is also a successful entrepreneur and has invested in several business ventures including the Sanya Richards Fast Track Program, Richards-Ross Gold Medal Training and Book Publishing.

Sanya Richards-Ross also owns multiple properties in Texas and Florida, where she resides with her husband, former NFL star Aaron Ross.