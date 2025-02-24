Former IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, whose body is currently preserved at Lee Funeral Home, belongs to the Luhya community.

Born on 22 December 1961 in Bungoma County, he is likely from the Bukusu sub-group. This means his burial will follow traditional Luhya customs.

The Luhya community

The Luhya people, the second-largest ethnic group in Kenya, predominantly live in the western part of the country. With between 18 and 21 sub-tribes, the Bukusu and Maragoli are the largest.

READ ALSO: When Ruto revealed details of plot to murder Chebukati

Despite modern influences, they have preserved their cultural traditions, especially in areas such as circumcision, marriage customs, and burial rites.

Among these, burial rites hold great significance as they are deeply tied to honouring the deceased and maintaining community unity.

These traditions vary depending on the deceased’s age, gender, marital status, and social standing.

READ ALSO: Unique cultural traditions that guide funeral and burial ceremonies in Luo community

Burial preparations

Upon the death of a community member, a burial committee consisting family or village elders, uncles, aunties, sons, sisters, etc, is established to oversee all funeral arrangements.

This committee deliberates on various aspects, including the selection of the burial site, orientation of the grave, provision of food for mourners, and the specific rituals to be performed.

Their role ensures that the burial process aligns with cultural norms and adequately honours the deceased.

Body preparation and funeral timeline

Funeral timelines among the Luhya differ based on age. A child’s funeral typically lasts three days, while an adult's funeral may take about a week.

During this period, family, friends, and community members gather at the deceased’s home to mourn and comfort the bereaved.

Traditionally, the body is brought from the mortuary to the family home, where it remains in the living room for one or two nights prior to burial.

In the case of a deceased husband, his widow is expected to spend the night in the same room as as a show of her love and respect.

Burial location and positioning

The Luhya place significant emphasis on the location and orientation of graves, with customs varying across sub-tribes:

An older male is buried on the right side of the house, facing east. This is because he is the head of the household.

A wife is buried on the left side of her husband's house.

It is believed that if the deceased's head faces the house, their spirit may return to haunt the living family members.

A polygamous man is buried at his first wife’s homestead.

In certain sub-tribes, the deceased is buried facing the road or gate, a practice believed to ward off the spirit of death from the remaining family members.

Unmarried daughters or divorced women who die at their parents’ home are buried near the fence or in banana plantations, as they are considered "foreigners" in their birth home.

Suicide victims and those who die in violent circumstances are not given full burial honour. Such burials are conducted at dusk, with graves flattened to signify societal disapproval. Specific rituals are performed to prevent the deceased's spirit from haunting the living.

Additionally, personal belongings like shoes, ties, belts, or wristwatches are typically excluded from the burial.

If a woman dies before her husband completes the dowry payment, her family may demand that the dowry be paid before the burial. Otherwise, her body is taken back to her parental home for burial.

A man who has not completed the dowry payment is not allowed to attend his father-in-law’s funeral.

Mourning rituals and cultural practices

Mourning among the Luhya is deeply expressive, with family members openly grieving their loss. Some relatives may crawl on the ground while weeping to demonstrate sorrow.

In several sub-tribes, close relatives shave their heads a few days after burial as a sign of mourning. The slaughtering of animals, such as bulls or chickens, is customary to honour the deceased and provide sustenance for mourners.

The choice of animal often depends on the family's circumstances and collective decisions. For instance, if the deceased was the family's patriarch, the largest animal he owned might be sacrificed.

In some cases, multiple bulls are slaughtered, especially if sons, brothers, or other relatives choose to honour the deceased individually.

Memorial and remembrance ceremonies

Honouring the deceased extends beyond the burial through memorial services, typically held 40 days after interment.

These gatherings serve to celebrate the individual's life, distribute personal belongings among family members, and reinforce communal bonds.

The ceremony is particularly festive, featuring ample food, traditional brews, and the rhythmic beats of cultural drums known as Ribuyi, as attendees reminisce about the departed.

Preserving culture through burial rites