We had a child to heal the relationship - Georgina Njenga's regret, love & growth

Digital content creator Georgina Njenga has opened up about her past relationship with actor Tyler Mbaya, their co-parenting journey, and the lessons she has learnt about love.

From regrets about their breakup to the reality of dating as a single mum, Georgina shared raw and honest reflections on relationships, healing, and personal growth.

Co-parenting with Tyler

After their split, Georgina and Tyler had to figure out how to co-parent their daughter. In a conversation with Morin Actress on March 24, she revealed that while she does not communicate with Tyler directly, her mother acts as the bridge between them.

Right now, because my daughter lives with my mum, the communication is between Tyler and my mum, then my mum and me.

Although they have found a way to make things work, Georgina admitted that breaking up the family hurt her deeply. But she eventually ad to make the tough decision for herself.

What hurt me the most was breaking up the family… Growing up without a dad and now my daughter is also going through the same.

Despite her decision to leave, she sometimes questions whether things could have been different.

Regrets and reflections

The model shared that she sometimes regrets leaving Tyler, though only 'about two percent'.

The breakup itself was sudden. She recalled having a heated argument with Tyler and, out of frustration, she packed her bags and left in the morning, leaving behind the child.

Although she acknowledges they had their fair share of disagreements, she does not believe their relationship had become toxic. However, she started noticing early warning signs.

Looking back, she feels there were things she could have handled differently.

The issue was serious but not that serious, but at some point I regret to live because the streets are cold. The regret is like 2 percent. We had fights but when I look back I feel there are things I would have dealt with differently.

Love is not always enough

Georgina has since had time to reflect on the relationship and how they got together in the first place. She now believes they were brought together by their past traumas rather than pure love.

She also revealed that at some point in their relationship, they thought having a child would help fix things.

Now, with more experience, she believes love alone is never enough to sustain a relationship.

At this point now you can't convince me that love close to be just enough... I feel like we trauma bonded. The first day of the relationships we talked about out traumas and we moved in day one.



So ni kama I've gone through things, and I have also gone through things so can we just try to heal each other. Then in between the relationship the relationship was toxic so we a child to heal the relationship.

Would Georgina advise young couples to start a joint YouTube channel?

Having built a brand with Tyler during their relationship, Georgina was asked whether she would recommend young couples to start joint social media ventures.

She even joked that if she could go back, she would have treated it as a business deal.

For the money and for building a brand together—yes. But as a woman, do not have his child first. I wish hata naeza rudi back and do it for the money. Mnaeza hata make contract na chali yako. Go for the love and the money, but always keep the business aspect in mind, just in case.

Experience dating a married man

Georgina also reflected on a past relationship where she unknowingly became involved with a married man. She was deeply invested in the relationship, even financially supporting him.

She admitted she was naïve at the time and did not realise he was taking advantage of her. Despite knowing it was wrong, she struggled to walk away.

Am a lover girl lakini natafuta mapenzi lakini hainitaki... Mimi nimetumia hadi wanaume pesa...Mmoja was married... Mniombee. How did I send a married man money? Alikuwa ananiambia niekee mafuta ana mimi ni mjinga tu naeka.



He told me he was not living my family for me... But he could take me as the second one. In the course of that relationshp I was jut like I need to find away to move on but nilikuwa nishampenda.

Reality only hit her when she met another woman who had been in the same situation with him.

I came to know about his previous side chick mwenye alinipatia stories. Reality hit me vile alikuwa anananimabia hajai penda adem mwingine kama mimi and that is the same thing he used to tell her. That's when niliachana naye

Challenges of dating as a single mum

Since becoming a single mum, Georgina has faced difficulties finding a serious partner.

Finding a younger guy or someone your age when you have a child is very hard. Most older men are already married.