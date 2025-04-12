Digital content creator Georgina Njenga has sparked concerns among her fans after a video of her seemingly intoxicated while lecturing Kenyans found its way to social media.

The short clip sparked debate on her welfare with some opining that she could be battling deeper issues and her partying lifestyle and online persona may be a mask behind which a lot is happening.

The video shows the mother of one struggling to finish her sentences and losing her train of thoughts as she lectures Kenyans on voting wisely.

Sections of her words are lost in inaudible mumbles and incoherent utterances that barely make a complete sentence.

She is visibly distracted with her face moving from one end to the next with some silence in between her words which made some believe that she was intoxicated at the time.

Reflecting on the much that has been going on in her thoughts, Georgina attempted to give her take on political choices but struggled all through .

Yesterday I was thinking so political, I thought about so many things. I was like what the heck...(voice fades away as she mumbles some incomprehensible words) but whatever, make sure go vote in 2027. Like yesterday made me realise that we didn't (continues saying inaudible things) we did not lose lives for nothing

The video sparked conversations online with some seeing it as just another video churned by a content creator to feed her audience that is hungry for more.

Others expressed concern that what is visible in the video is a cry for help by the mother of one.

Some opined that Georgina is at a place where the intervention of a professional or a responsible adult in guiding her through the challenges of life might be of great help.

While her partying lifestyle is not new, she has in recent days been the centre of attention especially after parting ways with ex-Machachari star Bahati aka Tyler Mbaya.

Who has been hitting the party scene hard lately, courting controversy defended her lifestyle noting that she missed out on the carefree and youthful side of life when she settled down, committing to a serious relationship at 18 and welcoming her first child shortly afterwards with the relationship ending not long after this.

She issued the clarification while clapping back on a netizen who opined that she looked better when married and is a pale shadow of her former self.

Sieving through the comments reveals that those concerned over her well-being are of the view that guidance in navigating the challenges of (single) motherhood at a young age, relationships, fame, lifestyle choices, pressures from social media and other spheres of life.