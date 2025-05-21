Kushikwa 101: What’s inside a Kenyan jail cell?

Have you ever been in a Kenyan cell? What did you encounter? Was the mean-mugged ‘head boy’ there? Or the aggressive officer who shouts orders like "Wewe! Nyamaza hapo!" to keep detainees in line?

Well, there are experiences specific only to guests of the state in Kenya. Here’s a few of the things you are likely to encounter;

Meet the big bad head boy

Did you think ‘top dogs’ only exist in maximum security prisons where hardcore prisoners fight amongst each other for dominance? Think again.

Even inmates in police stations have a hierarchy order, with those who have stayed in custody for the longest time (anywhere from a month to years), along with the most muscular inmates, sitting at the very top.

‘Newcomers’ or ‘fresh meat’ join the bottom ranks and are subject to those at the top.

Why suspects surrender spectacles in jail

If you are to spend the night in a cell, you will have to hand over your personal items during booking .

This may include glasses, jewellery, wristwatches, belts or phones and it’s mainly a security measure as any of these items could be used to harm you or other inmates while in custody.

This can be tricky, though, as some of these personal items are necessary to ensure a good quality of life.

For instance, if you’re short-sighted, you would have to hand over your glasses. Depending on the severity of your condition, your time in custody could be very uncomfortable.

Suspects also hand in one shoe along with both shoelaces to reduce mobility and also prevent the risk of fleeing.

The police are required by law, under the National Police Service Standing Orders and Article 40 of the Constitution of Kenya, to hand back any items you surrender during booking once you are released. It is, however, not uncommon for loose cash to disappear.

Kenyan jail cells are not famous for cleanliness

Even though we moved on from the colonial era when buckets served as washrooms in jail cells to modern washrooms, you can expect substandard levels of hygiene once you’re in the cell.

The stench of an unwashed washroom welcomes you the minute you walk in, even before you see it.

Treatment in custody

You lose the freedom to make decisions regarding your movement the minute police slap cuffs on your wrist.

This unfortunately means retribution ranging from harsh words to a brutal beating when you disregard, disobey or fail to follow an order given to you while in custody.

Sleeping on the floor

There are no mattresses or beds in a jail cell.

The message is simple; you’re not in a hotel! If arrested, you will more than likely have to sleep on the cold floor.