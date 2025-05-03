Pulse logo
4 Filmmakers linked to BBC’s Blood Parliament arrested, here's all we know

03 May 2025 at 5:01
Reports indicate that the four were arrested in a sting operation that unfolded deep past midnight and into Saturday morning
'Blood Parliament' - photo of the late Eric Shieni in a cap
Four film makers behind the BBC’s Blood Parliament have been arrested by police in Nairobi, human rights activist Boniface Mwangi has revealed.

Reports indicate that the arrests were made on Saturday morning, deep into the night with police taking in Nicholas Wambugu, Brian Adagala, Chris Wamae and MarkDenver Karubiu from their studio in Karen.

The raid also saw their hard drives seized with reports indicating that the quartet was taken to Muthaiga Police Station and Pangani Police Station.

What arrested filmmaker said

The police have arrested three filmmakers, Nicholas Wambugu, Brian Adagala, MarkDenver Karubiu, and a Chris Wamae at their offices at Karen Village. The police confiscated their equipment, and hard drives. One of them managed to make a call and said they have been split into two groups, one headed to Pangani Police Station and the other to Muthaiga.  

In a subsequent update, Mwangi revealed that Lawyer Ian Mutiso successfully traced the filmmakers to Muthaiga and Pangani police stations.

READ: OSINT: Tool that unmasked officers accused of shooting Finance Bill 2024 protestors

The arrested filmmakers didn't film or contribute to #BloodParliament, and they weren't told the reason for their arrest. Lawyer Ian Mutiso has traced Nicholas Wambugu, and Brian Adagala at Pangani, and MarkDenver Karubiu, and Chris Wamae at Muthaiga.

The police had not released any official statement on the alleged arrest with reasons remaining unclear as pressure mounts on social media for the quartet to be released.

Blood Parliament: The documentary that ruffled feathers

The documentary that was released by BBC Africa Eye revisited the events of last year when several Kenyans were shot dead during the Finance Bill Protests.

It unmasked those behind the shots that killed scores of protesters, lifting the lid on a security operation that remains controversial and which is part of Kenya’s sad history written in blood.

David Chege, a 39-year-old software engineer and Sunday school teacher; Ericsson Mutisya, a 25-year-old butcher; and Eric Shieni, a 27-year-old finance student are among those who were killed.

READ: BBC cancels screening of 'Blood Parliament' in Nairobi, here's what we know

The investigative piece that is 40 minutes long detailed how security forces opened fire on unarmed protesters at Parliament Buildings, leaving several dead and scores injured.

The screening of the documentary that was to be accompanied by panel discussion was cancelled at the last minute with organisers citing pressure from authorities.

Blood Parliamentary is available on YouTube and crossed 1 million views within hours of its release.

Families await justice & concerns of shrinking democratic space in Kenya

Close to a year later, and despite the tragic loss of lives, the wheels of justice have been slow to turn with Kenyan authorities failing to hold anyone accountable.

Shrinking democratic space in Kenya has been a concern with the country witnessing a surge in abductions targeting government critics.

Some have been found dead while others were released after prolonged pressure, with rights groups linking security agencies to enforced disappearances.

Despite promises of thorough investigations, those behind the gross human rights violations in the country are yet to face justice.The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) yet to release any findings. 

