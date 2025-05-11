Would you let your mum go through your phone? Here are hilarious responses

Mother’s Day is a time to pause and appreciate the women who raised, nurtured, and supported us through every phase of life.



Whether it’s through a family lunch, heartfelt conversations, or simply spending quality time together, people across the world mark the day in meaningful ways.

But in between the flowers and warm hugs, we decided to throw in a playful twist—by asking a question that got some very interesting reactions: Would you let your mum go through your phone?

In today’s digital age, our phones are more than just devices—they’re extensions of our lives.



And the idea of handing over that access to mum, even for a few minutes, was enough to spark laughter, side-eyes, and some pretty entertaining answers.

Here’s what a few personalities had to say—and let’s just say, when it comes to DMs, the boundaries are very clear!

The responses we received were a perfect mix of honesty, humour, and just a touch of panic. After all, in this digital age, our phones carry everything—from sweet memories to shady memes.



So, how many people would really hand over their device to mum, unlocked and unsupervised?

“My mum doesn't even use the internet!”

One respondent dodged the question with a cheeky yet completely valid excuse.

“My mum doesn't know how to use the internet, so I'll give her a call and she'll pass,” they said with a laugh. “She’ll be shocked to hear that.”

If mum isn’t familiar with apps and social media, the risk of being ‘exposed’ is basically zero. Some might call that luck, others might call it strategic peace of mind.

“I would… I’ve locked a lot of things!”

Enos Olik admitted that in the past, their phone might not have been so mum-friendly. But nowadays? It’s all clear skies.

“Yes, because I would have locked a lot of things. Right now, there’s actually nothing she can find,” he shared, smiling.

Sounds like a solid combination of growing up and investing in good phone security. Growth!

“There’s nothing much to hide”

Some respondents were surprisingly open and claimed they wouldn’t mind letting their mums take a peek.

“I would. I would. There's nothing much to hide,” one person stated confidently.

We salute this level of digital transparency—though we suspect there might still be a hidden folder or two, just in case.

DMs? That’s a different story

While general phone access seemed negotiable for some, a clear boundary was drawn when it came to direct messages.

When asked if they’d let their mums scroll through their DMs, the responses got more intense—and a little hilarious.

It’s safe to say DMs remain a no-fly zone, even for the women who gave us life.

Mums, phones, and a little bit of privacy

At the heart of it all, these responses remind us that even though we love our mums dearly, there are just some corners of our lives—especially the digital ones—that we’d rather keep to ourselves.



Whether it’s old memes, awkward chats, or just a little privacy, the idea of mum going through our phones remains a bold (and slightly terrifying) concept for many.