The last two years of Kenya Kwanza regime have been tough, but better times lay ahead as the foundation for the country’s prosperity has been laid.

This has been the assurance of President William Ruto and senior government officials in the face of criticism by opponents who cite high cost of living, unemployment situation and the state of the economy.

Anchored in the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation agenda, the government has over the last few months undertaken several interventions and programs to improve the economy and quality of life for Kenyans.

While the results for some of these interventions are already clear, some will unfold in the fulness of time.

Others have been characterized by challenges, confusion and controversies.

Affordable Housing: Making the dream of home ownership a reality

This priority initiative under the government which is geared towards facilitating the production of decent, safe and affordable housing for citizens of Kenya.

It has turned the dream of owning decent homes a reality for many Kenyans, some of whom have since moved into the completed units with more units under construction across the country.

It has also created employment for thousands across the country, with artisans and craftsmen in the juakali sector also benefiting.

Its rollout was met with opposition and outrage from a section of Kenyans who were not impressed with the taxman taking more from them.

Infrastructure

The government has made significant infrastructural developments and strategic investments

Upon taking over power, the focus of the Kenya Kwanza regime was on completing all ongoing projects whose contracts had been awarded by the previous government before rolling out new ones.

A number of these projects have since been completed with new ones launched, promoting commerce in the region.

Cost of living

President William Ruto took over power at a time when the prices of basic commodities was at an all-time high.

Not even the fuel subsidy that was in place at the time could contain the high cost of living.

So high was the price of unga (among other things), for example, that the opposition leaders, led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga took to the streets with sufurias and cooking sticks inn protests.

"There is no moving on until Ruto comes out and openly repeals the Finance Act, 2023 and issues other measures to lower cost of living," Odinga noted at the peak of the anti-government protests.

Through a series of investments in strategic areas, the government has reigned in on the cost of living, with data released by the

Slightly more than two years later and having done away with the controversial fuel subsidy, inflation has been contained, with a notable drop in the prices of basic commodities over the last one year.

Needless to say, at the time of doing away with the fuel subsidy, pressure was on the government with different stakeholders noting that it would have an effect on inflation.

Employment opportunities

Aware of the chronic unemployment situation in the country, the government has attempted to tackle this by expanding opportunities for skilled Kenyans to seek employment in other countries where their skills are in demand.

A number of bilateral agreements have been signed with foreign nations, paving the way for thousands of Kenyans to secure gainful employment with decent income and working conditions in foreign countries.

Online jobs and the digital economy have also been the focus of the Kenya Kwanza regime with digital hubs launched across the country as part of the deliberate programmes and policies aimed at creating jobs for the youth.

Notably, a number of companies have reduced their workforce in the country or ceased operations in the country for a number of reasons, further complicating the unemployment situation.

While unemployment and underemployment still remain a challenge, the strategic initiatives rolled out by the government have provided opportunities for Kenyans to get gainful employment bith within and outside the country.

Agriculture, Value addition & Manufacturing

Farming was facing severe challenges when the Kenya Kwanza regime came into power.

Sugarcane farmers were disillusioned with the country relying largely on sugar imports as companies closed shop.

Maize, tea and coffee too had its challenges just as the dairy sector also faced its own.

Through targeted investment and strategic programmes, companies that were on the verge of collapse have since opened their doors.

Reliance on sugar imports has dropped with sugarcane farmers receiving bonuses for the first time in a long while.