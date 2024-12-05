600 Kenyan boda boda riders to earn Sh104,000 tax-free in Dubai [How to Apply]

Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection Alfred Mutua announced that officials from a leading United Arab Emirates (UAE) company will visit Kenya next week to recruit 600 motorcycle riders.

This recruitment drive is part of a broader initiative to connect Kenyans with lucrative job opportunities abroad , offering competitive remuneration and benefits.

Job details

The recruitment targets motorcycle riders, including bodaboda operators, with a valid passport , Certificate of Good Conduct, and a rider’s license.

While prior experience is not mandatory, it will be considered an added advantage.

Successful candidates will undergo a four-month training program in Dubai, during which the company will facilitate the acquisition of UAE rider licenses.

Job Package and Earnings

Riders will earn 7.5 dirhams per delivery trip, with a minimum average of 15 trips per day.

This translates to a tax-free monthly income of 2,925 dirhams (approximately Sh104,000).

High-performing riders completing 30 deliveries daily can significantly boost their earnings.

Additional benefits include:

Free accommodation.

Company-provided and maintained motorcycles.

Comprehensive medical care.

A work visa.

Pre-Arrival Costs

While the UAE company provides extensive benefits, candidates must cover initial pre-arrival expenses, estimated at Sh167,900.

This includes payment to an HR provider in Dubai, airfare, medical fees, and visa processing costs.

To ease this financial burden, some banks will offer loans, repayable once candidates begin earning in Dubai.

Interview Details

The recruitment team will hold interviews as follows:

Nairobi: December 9–11, 2024, at Kamukunji TVC, next to Kamukunji Primary, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Malindi: December 13–14, 2024, at Kilifi North TVC, Watamu Town, next to Watamu Primary, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Ministry of Labour officials will oversee the process to ensure ethical and transparent recruitment practices.

Dr. Mutua urged Kenyans, especially bodaboda riders, to take advantage of this opportunity