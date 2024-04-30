The sports category has moved to a new website.

How to apply for a good conduct certificate from the DCI

Amos Robi

A Certificate of Good Conduct is important for employment, immigration purposes, or personal documentation.

A certificate of good conduct
  • Importance of a Certificate of Good Conduct
  • The certificate is issued by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Department (DCI) in Kenya and signifies good moral standing and adherence to the law
  • Processing time for the certificate ranges from one to two weeks

Understanding the process and requirements for acquiring this certificate is essential for individuals seeking to obtain it.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to acquire a Good Conduct Certificate in Kenya:

A Certificate of Good Conduct is available for:

  1. Kenyan citizens residing within the country.
  2. Kenyan citizens residing abroad.
  3. Foreign citizens residing in Kenya (excluding aliens or refugees).

Log in to your eCitizen account and sign in using your username (your email address) and password, redirecting you to the eCitizen dashboard.

Click 'Get Service Now,' which is under the category 'Directorate of Criminal Investigations.'

Choose the payment mode to pay Sh1,050 via M-Pesa for the Good Conduct Certificate to be processed.

DCI Headquarters

READ: Step by step guide to applying for a passport, documents required & cost

Download the certificate of good conduct and print two copies of the payment invoice and a copy of the C24 form on both sides of the A4 paper.

Proceed to present the document to the nearest DCI offices once you complete the online application.

You are required to carry the invoice, C24 document, and an original identification document or original birth certificate in the case of a minor.

The application process involves submitting the required documents and undergoing fingerprinting at designated DCI offices.

The fingerprints are then cross-checked against the Kenya Police Department's criminal records database. If no criminal record is found, the applicant is issued a Certificate of Good Conduct.

The Certificate of Good Conduct is issued by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Department (DCI) in Kenya.

File image of the entrance of DCI headquarters in Nairobi

READ: How to check your NHIF status in 2024: A comprehensive step-by-step guide

For residents of Nairobi, the certificate is obtained from the DCI headquarters located along Kiambu Road in Muthaiga.

Those residing outside Nairobi can obtain the certificate from Divisional DCI offices in their respective regions.

A Certificate of Good Conduct signifies that the individual has been vetted against Kenya's criminal records and no criminal history has been found.

Employers often require this certificate as proof of an individual's good moral standing and adherence to the law.

The processing time for a Good Conduct Certificate typically ranges from one to two weeks from the date of application.

In conclusion, acquiring a Good Conduct Certificate in Kenya involves a straightforward process, requiring the submission of necessary documents and a thorough background check.

A certificate of good conduct

READ: How to replace KCPE or KCSE certificates

Understanding the requirements and following the application process diligently ensures a smooth and successful issuance of the certificate, facilitating various personal and professional endeavours.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

