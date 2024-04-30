How to apply for a good conduct certificate from the DCI

Understanding the process and requirements for acquiring this certificate is essential for individuals seeking to obtain it.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to acquire a Good Conduct Certificate in Kenya:

1. Eligibility criteria

A Certificate of Good Conduct is available for:

Kenyan citizens residing within the country. Kenyan citizens residing abroad. Foreign citizens residing in Kenya (excluding aliens or refugees).

2. Requirements for application

Log in to your eCitizen account and sign in using your username (your email address) and password, redirecting you to the eCitizen dashboard.

Click 'Get Service Now,' which is under the category 'Directorate of Criminal Investigations.'

Choose the payment mode to pay Sh1,050 via M-Pesa for the Good Conduct Certificate to be processed.

Download the certificate of good conduct and print two copies of the payment invoice and a copy of the C24 form on both sides of the A4 paper.

Proceed to present the document to the nearest DCI offices once you complete the online application.

You are required to carry the invoice, C24 document, and an original identification document or original birth certificate in the case of a minor.

3. Application process

The application process involves submitting the required documents and undergoing fingerprinting at designated DCI offices.

The fingerprints are then cross-checked against the Kenya Police Department's criminal records database. If no criminal record is found, the applicant is issued a Certificate of Good Conduct.

4. Issuing authority

The Certificate of Good Conduct is issued by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Department (DCI) in Kenya.

For residents of Nairobi, the certificate is obtained from the DCI headquarters located along Kiambu Road in Muthaiga.

Those residing outside Nairobi can obtain the certificate from Divisional DCI offices in their respective regions.

5. Significance of the certificate

A Certificate of Good Conduct signifies that the individual has been vetted against Kenya's criminal records and no criminal history has been found.

Employers often require this certificate as proof of an individual's good moral standing and adherence to the law.

6. Processing time

The processing time for a Good Conduct Certificate typically ranges from one to two weeks from the date of application.

In conclusion, acquiring a Good Conduct Certificate in Kenya involves a straightforward process, requiring the submission of necessary documents and a thorough background check.

