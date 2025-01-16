Deborah Barasa: Things you didn't know about 2nd wealthiest female CS

Deborah Mlongo Barasa is a name that has become synonymous with Kenya’s health sector reforms.

From her days as a physician to her role as Cabinet Secretary for Health, Barasa has committed herself to improving lives.

But behind the professional accolades lies a deeply personal story: a wife, a mother, and a twin, she balances family life with the high-stakes demands of reforming Kenya’s healthcare system.

Academic excellence

Deborah Barasa’s academic journey is as inspiring as her professional achievements. According to her LinkedIn profile, she attended Loreto Convent Valley Road for her early education.

She later joined the University of Nairobi, where she attained a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery and a Master of Medicine in Internal Medicine between September 2012 and December 2017.

Her thirst for knowledge didn’t stop there. She pursued a Master’s degree in Infectious Diseases at the prestigious London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, solidifying her expertise in managing communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Family life & net worth

Beyond her demanding career, Deborah Barasa is a dedicated wife and mother of four children. She is also a proud twin.

She revealed during her parliamentary vetting that her net worth stands at Shh455 million, a combined figure with her husband.

Career in healthcare

Barasa brings to the health docket 18 years of experience as a medical doctor. Her career spans roles in public and private healthcare, from primary care settings to national-level hospitals.

She has worked at Kenyatta National Hospital and The Mater Misericordiae Hospital in Nairobi, among others.

Before her Cabinet appointment, Barasa was an Internal Medicine Physician and Infectious Disease Expert at the World Health Organisation (WHO) Africa Hub in Nairobi.

During her tenure at WHO, she led the establishment of sustainable healthcare programs across 22 countries in Eastern and Southern Africa.

These initiatives provided member states with technical guidance on global health policies and supported the development of national action plans.

Her career also includes a stint as a consultant internist at CHANF Community Health Services in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

Her work focused on bridging gaps in healthcare delivery and improving patient outcomes, earning her a reputation as a skilled and compassionate practitioner.

Stepping into political arena

Deborah’s political career began on 19 July 2024, when President William Ruto nominated her as Cabinet Secretary for Health.

This move came after the president dismissed his entire cabinet, signalling a fresh start for his administration.

On 8 August 2024, she was sworn in, replacing Susan Nakhumicha Wafula. Her appointment brought high expectations, given her stellar record in healthcare management.

She vowed to prioritise accessible and timely health services for all Kenyans.

Challenges with the Social Health Authority

Since taking office, Deborah Barasa has championed the Social Health Authority (SHA), also known as Taifa Care, as a transformative healthcare policy.

However, its implementation has faced criticism. Patients have reported delays in accessing services in major hospitals, contrary to the ministry’s claims of success.

The policy’s challengesrecenly came to light when patients interrupted a press briefing to question its effectiveness, citing widespread dissatisfaction. These incidents have put Barasa under public scrutiny, with many calling for urgent answers.

Adding to the ministry's woes are reported conflicts between Barasa and the Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Harry Kimtai.

The two recently issued conflicting statements regarding the appointment of Andrew Mulwa to the National AIDS & STI Control Programme (NASCOP).

However, Barasa downplayed the incident, describing it as part of 'fruitful discussions among the ministry’s leadership'.