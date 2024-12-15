A post-mortem report has revealed new details on the deaths of medical intern Vincent Nyambunde and his alleged girlfriend, Angela Moraa who were found dead while holding hands in the former’s rented apartment in Kisii.

According to the report released on Saturday, Moraa died as a result of blunt force trauma to her head.

The autopsy report further established that she had been tortured before her death with all the findings pointing to murder.

According to a family spokesperson, Moraa who died while on a short visit from the U.S. had a skull crashed as a result of the impact of the blunt object.

She had been badly beaten and bruised. Her skull had been crashed and there was blood in her brain. She was badly beaten from her head to her knees.

The family further revealed that days before she was found dead next to her alleged boyfriend, they had filed a report with the Keroka Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) of suspicious activities and had been issued with and OB number.

Report on suspected hitman

According to the family, a suspected hitman had been following their kin, with a report made to the police.

They however believe that nothing was done and a few days later, the 28-year-old went missing and was found dead on November 29.

Detectives who combed the scene found used syringes with initial reports suggesting that the duo may have died from lethal injection with suspicion that the medic killed his lover before taking his own life while lying next to her and holding her hand.

No suicide note was found, however, there were assorted injection syringes, both used and unused, and medicines.

Death at different times

Moraa is believed to have died earlier than her lover as her body was more decomposed while Vincent’s was fresh.

Vincent sought treatment at the Kisii Training and Referral Hospital where he was admitted until his discharge on November 26, 2024.

Frantic search

He was last seen on November 27, with his cousin identified as Evans Nyambunde telling the press that his family became worried after failing to reach medic on phone, necessitating a visit to his workplace where they were told that he was last seen on November 27.

When we inquired at the hospital, we were informed he had not reported to work since Wednesday (November 27).