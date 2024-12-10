Google unveils 10 most searched personalities in Kenya for 2024

Google’s Year in Search 2024 has unveiled the most-searched personalities in Kenya, reflecting the stories, controversies, and accomplishments that gripped the nation this year.
Here’s a closer look at the top 10 trending local personalities and why they captured the public's attention.
1. Rigathi Gachagua
Former Deputy President Gachagua topped the list following his impeachment, a development that dominated political discourse.
His removal sparked heated debates about the state of Kenyan politics.
2. Rebecca Miano
Rebecca Miano, the Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, gained attention after she was re-appointed in President William Ruto’s cabinet.
3. Soipan Tuya
As the Cabinet Secretary for Defence, Soipan Tuya became a focal point in discussions about her background and her appointment to the critical ministry.
4. Noordin Haji
Noordin Haji, the Director-General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), remained in the spotlight. His transition from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to NIS saw him a person of interest for Kenyans.
5.Kithure Kindiki
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki featured prominently in discussions about his political transition after the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
6. Robert Nagila
Renowned journalist Robert Nagila became a trending personality after the death of his partner Rita Tinina who was also a journalist who worked with NTV until her demise.
7. Kawira Mwangaza
The Meru Governor, Kawira Mwangaza, made headlines for her political tributlations after several attempts by the Meru County Assembly to have her impeached.
She further became a person of interest after her fall out with the Meru Deputy Governor Isaac Mutuma M'Ethingia.
8. Jimmy Wanjigi
Businessman-turned-politician Jimmy Wanjigi remained in the public eye due to his political ambitions and controversial statements. His efforts to position himself as a viable alternative in Kenya’s political landscape kept him relevant.
9. John Mbadi
John Mbadi, a seasoned politician, trended after his appointment as the Cabinet Secretary for Treasury. Before his appointment to the cabient, Mbadi was a vocal critic of the Kenya Kwanza administration.
10. Mwengi Mutuse
Kibwezi West Member of Parliament Eckomas Mwengi Mutuse, became a person of interest after he tabled the motion to impeach former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
From political drama to groundbreaking leadership, these personalities shaped Kenya’s narrative in 2024.