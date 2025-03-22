Following his fallout with President William Ruto and his subsequent impeachment, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua launched a spirited onslaught criticising his former boss in a bid to consolidate the vote-rich mount Kenya region.

For a while, the region remained restive with a number of Members of Parliament, Senators and politicians warming up to his camp and embarking on a spirited campaign that they took beyond the borders of the region to Kakamega, Machakos, Embu, Meru among others.

Huge crowds, fiery speeches and anti-government rhetoric were the order of the day as the DP shared his experience, whipping up emotions and in some cases turning his plight into a community affair alleging that the region had been betrayed, used and dumped by President Ruto.

Key developments in recent days suggest that the momentum may have gone down in the Gachagua camp even as he maintains that the quest to send Ruto packing is unstoppable.

The long wait for Gachagua's big announcement

Last year, Gachagua promised to give the region a political direction including his political party of choice by December 31.

The date slipped by, with the former DP engaging in extensive consultations that he said would culminate in a political announcement with significant implications.

When he eventually addressed the press on February 9 after setting expectations high among his supporters, Gachagua failed to excite his support base even as he gave his account on why the party had not been unveiled yet.

More than a month later, Gachagua is yet to make his “big announcement ” and has continued his political engagements without a clear political vehicle known to his supporters.

Allies shift focus as entourage grows leaner

A number of his allies have had their fair share of troubles and challenges to focus on, slowing down a movement that was building up around the former Deputy President.

Case in point is former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu who is cooling his heels at Industrial Area Maximum security prison, having been found guilty in a competent court of law.

With 2027 drawing closer, elected politicians are also aware that they are dealing with an informed citizenry and failing to deliver is not an option.

They have thus retreated back to their constituencies and counties to focus on development, perhaps out of the realization that they were primarily not elected to play politics and crowning of kingpins.

As a result, Gachagua’s entourage has grown leaner in recent days, and mostly comprised of potential aspirants keen on riding on his wave to find footing in politics.

Reduced activities at Gachagua’s Wamunyoro residence

A while back, Wamunyoro village played host to high profile guests with villagers in the sleepy village stirred by high-end vehicles making their way to Gachagua’s home that was billed as a rival center of power.

His Wamunyoro residence that was once a beehive of activities has also seen reduced activity with delegations that once streamed in for consultation reducing to a trickle.

Ruto's Mount Kenya tour

The region having been pacified and with political temperatures coming down, President William Ruto is now set to embark on an extensive development tour of the region.

Ruto who enjoys the support of a majority of leaders from the region which also bagged several slots in his cabinet and high-ranking appointments will return to a region that supported his bid, with Gachagua’s camp eyeing the developments.

Could the president’s visit and its timing be a sign that the Gachagua storm is over?

Ally turns against Gachagua

His political messaging has failed to resonate with many, including his allies.