With anticipating building following his promise that he would make a major political announcement early this year and after months of heightened political activities as well as consultations at his Wamunyoro home, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has finally set the date when he will address Kenyans and give feedback on his consultations.

Claiming that he received overwhelming feedback from his consultations with political and religious leaders from across the country, Gachagua apologised for the delay which he attributed to the overwhelming feedback.

Speaking during a Sunday church service at Almighty God Ministries Church in Mathioya, Murang’a County, Gachagua promised that he will carry on with his consultations and charting the way forward to send President William Ruto home through the ballot in 2027.

I had promised that by December 31, 2024, to report on consultations I have been having. I ask for forgiveness for being a little bit late. It is because the responses and feedback were overwhelming.

At first, I thought that it would only be people from Mt Kenya who will show up, however, many people from across the country came and I saw it fit not to lock anyone out. On Sunday, February 9, I will find time and give out the report on the feedback.

Heightened activity at Gachagua's Wamunyoro home

Gachagua who turned into a fierce government critic following his impeachment has been meeting delegations at his Wamunyoro home and elsewhere across the country in what is proving to be a major challenge to President Ruto’s hopes of securing a second term.

In what could signal the beginning of a new political movement reallying against Ruto, Gachagua has met Martha Karua, Kalozno Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa and host of other current and former elected leaders.

Gachagua's political wars with Ruto

Through his periodic updates on social media as well as at vatrious events in the country, Gachagua has been slamming his former boss, criticising his leadership and pointing out what need to be prioritised.

Increased taxation, unemployment, chronic failures in the health sector with the transition to SHIF, high cost of living, rampant abduction and enforced disappearances are among the issues that Gachagua has raised in the recent past.

“One of the most impressive things I have experienced during these consultations is that Kenyans know what is going wrong, and they have simple and practical suggestions of what we need to do to fix what’s not working. Essentially, the solutions to our problems are within us. We will re-orientate our political discourse. The consultations continue.” Gachagua asserted in a recent update.