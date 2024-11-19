Truth behind Karen Nyamu's rent woes in Runda home

Karen Nyamu denies facing financial difficulties or bankruptcy

Allegations of auction over rent arrears at her home are dismissed as baseless

She reassures the public of her financial stability and refutes involvement in gambling

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominated senator Karen Nyamu has refuted reports suggesting she is facing financial difficulties, including bankruptcy and an auction over rent arrears.

Speaking on K24 TV on Tuesday morning, November 19, 2024, Nyamu dismissed the allegations as baseless and assured Kenyans she is financially stable.

Claims of auction and financial struggles

Reports had surfaced alleging that police officers had accompanied auctioneers to Nyamu’s Runda home to recover household items for sale in an attempt to settle outstanding rent arrears.

These claims quickly sparked public interest, leading to widespread speculation about her financial status.

Nyamu, however, categorically denied the allegations are baseless and come from people trying to intimidate her.

"There are people who think that they can use rogue means to arm-twist you and intimidate you into bulging and going to the wings to make commitments they know very well are not right.

"And I am here to teach them that it does not always work with everyone; the right way has to be followed," she stated.

She added that she preferred not to delve into the matter publicly but emphasised her financial stability.

Offers of support from well-wishers

The senator revealed that the rumours had prompted some well-wishers to offer financial assistance, with some even sending monetary contributions to her phone.

“Yesterday, I got people wanting to raise money for me. They think I am broke; I am not broke, but thank you for your concern.

"I actually got some contributions on my phone, and I am very thankful, but I am fine; I do not need it right now. When I need it, I will definitely be giving you a pay bill number,” she stated, laughing off the rumours.

Nyamu addresses lifestyle change speculations

Nyamu further disclosed that a colleague had questioned whether she was involved in gambling, given the swirling speculations about her financial state.

She reassured her critics and supporters alike, stating, "I am living well. Though broke, I haven’t reached a level to beg for funds."

The senator has frequently been in the spotlight for her conduct and public statements, appears unfazed by the latest reports.