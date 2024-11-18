Karen Nyamu gives me sleepless nights - Geoffrey Mosiria

Geoffrey Mosiria, Nairobi County's Environment Chief Officer, has stirred reactions after revealing that Nairobi Senator Karen Nyamu gives him sleepless nights.

In an interview that has now gone viral, Mosiria explained why the senator's actions are causing him such distress, touching on her conduct in Parliament, her choice of clothing, and his personal stance on corruption.

Why Karen Nyamu gives Mosiria sleepless nights

Mosiria’s comments about Senator Karen Nyamu have caused a buzz, especially after he detailed his frustrations with her behaviour in Parliament

Nairobi County's Environment Chief Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria Pulse Live Kenya

According to him, Nyamu’s conduct in the House leaves much to be desired, as she often seems disengaged and distracted.

Mosiria expressed his concern about Nyamu's frequent phone use during sessions, instead of focusing on important parliamentary work such as drafting bills that could improve the lives of Kenyans. He revealed that this behaviour not only frustrates him but also many Kenyans who expect better from their leaders.

"Because anadoze sana parliament. Na anapenda kutumia simu... That's giving Kenyans sleepless nights because she uses their taxes. They expect kwamba apeleke mswada lakini analala. So ametupatia sisi wakenya wote sleepless nights," he said.

Nairobi County's Environment Chief Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria Pulse Live Kenya

Concerns over Karen Nyamu's fashion choices

In addition to her behaviour in Parliament, Mosiria also commented on Nyamu's fashion sense, suggesting that it was not appropriate for a public figure.

He advised her to consider dressing in a more fitting and respectable manner, especially given her role as a leader.

"Pia how you dress as a leader.. .Apunguze kuslay tu kidogo. Avae zile nguo zinamfunika vizuri," he said.

This remark adds to the ongoing debate about the importance of image and professionalism in politics, with some arguing that leaders should be mindful of how they present themselves to the public.

Nairobi County's Environment Chief Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria Pulse Live Kenya

Mosiria’s stance on corruption

Mosiria was also asked if he thought he was corrupt, especially after revealing how he had been offered a bribe in the past.

However, he firmly denied any involvement in corrupt activities, stating that he has never accepted a bribe in his career.

"I am not corrupt. And this is because I have never taken any bribe," Mosiria stated, adding that he had once been offered Sh2 million by a company but turned it down. He explained that his decisions were based on life, not money.

"It’s not about money, it’s about life," he continued. "You can’t take 2 million when people are dying. Some people try to intimidate you, but when you are working, there is no one above the law. They can try to scare you, but don’t buy into fear."

Nairobi County's Environment Chief Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria Pulse Live Kenya

Mosiria’s response to dinner with Karen Nyamu

In a lighter part of the interview, Mosiria was asked whether he would accept a dinner date with Senator Nyamu or a cash gift of Sh500,000. Mosiria politely declined, stating that he would prefer to take the money.

His response added a touch of humour to the conversation but also highlighted his pragmatic approach to finances.

"Dinner with Karen Nyamu or Sh500,000?" the interviewer asked.

"Siwezi enda naye dinner. Niache pesa?" Mosiria answered.

