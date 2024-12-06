KeNHA announces 6-day traffic disruption along Thika Superhighway

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a temporary traffic disruption at Juja Highpoint (Centurion) along the Thika Superhighway (A2 Road) for six days.

The disruption will facilitate the construction of a footbridge in the area and is scheduled to take place from Thursday, December 12, 2024, to Tuesday, December 17, 2024, during nighttime hours, from 11:00 PM to 6:00 AM.

KeNHA issued the notice to alert motorists and the public about the partial closure of the highway during the specified dates.

Traffic management measures have been put in place to minimise inconvenience for road users travelling along this busy route.

Traffic Diversions

To ensure smooth movement of vehicles during the construction period, diversions have been set as follows:

Nairobi-bound traffic will use a diversion behind the Lexo Petrol Station before rejoining the highway.

Thika-bound traffic will use a diversion behind the Centurion Hotel before merging back onto the highway.

Advisory for Motorists

Motorists are urged to exercise caution while navigating the affected areas and to adhere to the traffic management plan .

KeNHA has also requested cooperation from road users with traffic marshals and police officers who will be deployed on-site to facilitate smooth operations.