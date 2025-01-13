KENHA announces month-long disruption along Uhuru Highway

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a public notice informing motorists and commuters about a temporary traffic disruption at the Haile Selassie Roundabout on Uhuru Highway (A8 Road).



This interruption is due to scheduled road works for the construction of a pedestrian underpass.

The works are set to commence on Thursday, 16th January 2025, and are expected to continue until Thursday, 20th February 2025. KeNHA urges road users to plan their journeys accordingly to minimise inconvenience during this period.

Construction details and objectives

The upcoming project aims to enhance pedestrian safety by providing a dedicated underpass at this critical junction.



The Haile Selassie Roundabout is one of Nairobi’s busiest intersections, linking key areas such as the Central Business District (CBD), Upper Hill, and Uhuru Highway. By implementing the new pedestrian infrastructure, KeNHA hopes to improve safety and ease traffic congestion.

Traffic management plan

To manage traffic flow during the construction period, KeNHA has outlined a traffic diversion plan and encourages motorists to adhere to the proposed alternative routes.

KeNHA advises motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site.

The diversion plan, illustrated in the official notice, identifies the affected sections, alternative routes, and unaffected areas.

Motorists heading to key locations such as Upper Hill, Green Park Terminus, and the CBD are advised to follow the marked alternative paths to avoid disruptions.

Public cooperation requested

KeNHA has called on all road users to exercise patience and cooperation with traffic marshals and law enforcement officers deployed at the site.