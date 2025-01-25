The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened the placement portal for all students who sat for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) to enroll for various courses in colleges of their choice.

In a statement signed by KUCCPS CEO Agness Wahome, placement will be done in phases for the first time this year with the portal opened on Friday, January 24 for the first phase.

The placement service has for the first time adopted a phased application process starting with the Kenya Medical Training College and the TVET colleges to allow the students enrolling for the March intake to apply on time.

Phase one targets students enrolling in Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) and Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVETs).

Those interested in pursuing courses in the above institutions have until February 14, 2025 to apply, with the portal set to close at the lapse of the period.

Reason behind having applications proceed in phases

Wahome noted that having the applications done in phases for the various categories was informed by intakes dates.

KMTC and TVETS have their intakes in January, February and May hence the decision to have the portal open for applications in phase one.

Universities and Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs) have their intakes later in the year with Wahome noting that the new approach will ensure that students transition to colleges on time.

The portal is open for all who sat for KCSE in the preceding years between 2000 and 2024, with KUCCPS advising candidates to apply for admission into TVETS and KMTC campuses within their localities to make their operations cheaper.

KUCCPS Cautions parents and students

KUCCPS further cautioned students and parents against falling victim to fraudsters, noting that applications can only be done through the portal.

Detailed application guidelines, courses available, list of institutions and the requirements for each course can be obtained KUCCPS website and the KUCCPs portal students.kuccps.net.

Students can also visit Huduma Centers across the country for help with the application, with the placement body also announcing that it will roll out a national exercise in which its officers will guide students and offer support in making applications.

Those proceeding to universities and Teacher Training Colleges have been urged to exercise patience as they await the opening of the portal to accept their applications.

Out of the 962,512 candidates who sat KCSE in 2024, 246, 391 candidates obtained the direct university entry grade of C+ and above.