Nairobi Regional Commander Adamson Bungei reassigned in sweeping changes

In a reshuffle within the National Police Service, Adamson Bungei, formerly Nairobi’s long-serving police commander, has been reassigned to a pivotal role at the police headquarters.

Bungei will now serve as the director of operations, a position critical to the country’s security coordination.

Bungei’s reassignment marks a strategic shift in the service, as he steps into the shoes of William Yiampoy, the outgoing director of operations. Yiampoy’s next assignment remains undisclosed.

Replacing Bungei in Nairobi is George Sedah, the former Coast Regional Police Commander.

Other Key Appointments

The reshuffle made by Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, introduced sweeping changes across various regions and departments to bolster operational efficiency.

Among the notable appointments

Michael Nyaga Muchiri takes over as the National Police Service Spokesperson, succeeding Dr. Resila Onyango, who moves to the Diplomatic Police Unit as its new commandant.

Ali Nuno, previously Kwale County Police Commander, ascends to Coast Regional Police Commander, succeeding Sedah.

Dr. Mwangi Wanderi, former head of the National Forensics Laboratory, transitions to Vigilance House as the director of human capital, replacing Rosemary Kuraru, who now leads the forensics unit.

Amos Omuga, who was serving as the head of legal at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), has been transferred to the National Police Service headquarters at Jogoo House, retaining his role.

Michael Sang, the former head of the Serious Crime Unit at DCI, is now the Regional Head of the DCI in Eastern Kenya.

Judy Jebet takes over as the new head of community policing, following John Gachomo's redeployment to police headquarters.

Rhoda Kinanu, the Commandant of the Diplomatic Police Unit, has also been reassigned to police headquarters for redeployment.