Investigations have been launched into the shocking murder of Nakuru-based government critic Richard Otieno who was murdered in cold blood on Saturday night.

Otieno was murdered in cold blood by unknown assailants who hacked him to death using an axe and remain at large.

Resident of Molo where the activist resided stormed the mortuary where his body was taken and carried it to the streets in protest while demanding justice.

Videos seen by this writer show irate residents carrying the deceased’s body while marching along the Njoro-Molo Road and demanding for justice.

Fierce government critic & political ambitions

Otieno, was popularly known by the moniker Molo President.

He was also an aspiring ward representative in the Molo Constituency, with his untimely demise halting his political ambitions.

The slain activist was a youth leader with reports indicating that he was also a fierce government critic.

Kenya has been rocked by a number of unexplained disappearances and deaths that have seen the citizenry take to the streets in protest, calling for an immediate end to the wave of abductions in the country.

Wave of abductions in Kenya

A number of Kenyans were abducted with police distancing themselves from the abductions.

It is only after pressure mounted on the government that a number of them were released by the abductors who remain unknown.

Not even foreigners seeking refuge in Kenya have been spared from the wave of abductions, with the latest cases being the abduction of Kiza Besigye who was seized in Kenya and taken across the body into Uganda.

Tanzanian activist and journalist Maria Sarungi was also abducted last weekend and released after a few hours following pressure from activists, diplomatic missions and Kenyans at large.

Notably, some of those abducted last year were released on the same day in what appeared to be a coordinated initiative, with the victims dropped at various places in the country.