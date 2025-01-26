President William Ruto has reacted to Executive Orders signed by United States President Donald Trump in his initial days in office.

Ruto in particular praised the Executive Order recognizing only two genders as a welcome news.

Speaking at the Global Cathedral in Nairobi, the president noted that the position taken by the U.S. aligns with religious and cultural beliefs in Kenya.

We thank God that this year, the first news from the US was to confirm what the Bible says, our faith believes in and our tradition is grounded on.

Contrary to what has been happening in the past, this year we have some welcome development in the US that as a leading democracy, we have gotten to understand that their policy direction supports what we believe in that boys must remain boys and men must remain men, women must remain women and girls must remain girls.

Trump's crackdown on 'woke' culture

Trump moved in decisively on his first day in office to dismantle "woke" culture by signing the EO that limits genders recognised by the federal government to two.

The order further defined sex as either male or female with the same required to reflect on official documents.

Ruto on working with the Trump administration & Haiti mission

He noted that Kenya and the U.S. share strong historical bonds and bilateral ties which he will be seeking to strengthen in the coming administration.

There is a special bond of friendship between the United States and Kenya. The US is a blessing to our nation, we work together in many aspects.

Among the areas that he cited are global security with Ruto noting that President Trump is in support of the Kenya-led peace mission in Haiti.

I was requested by the US President last year to provide Kenyans security diplomacy to support Haiti and I am proud that even President Trump and the new administration supports Kenya's mission in Haiti.