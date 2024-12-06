Sakaja breaksdown Sh800M spending after controversial report

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has refuted claims in a recent report by the Controller of Budget (CoB), which alleged that the Nairobi City County spent no money on development during the first quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year.
The governor provided a detailed breakdown of projects funded between July and November 2024, amounting to over Ksh 844 million.
Exchequer delays and alternative funding
Governor Sakaja explained that delays in disbursement from the National Treasury hindered operations during the first two months of the financial year.
Counties did not receive exchequer releases from the National Treasury during the first two months of the first quarter. The first disbursement was only received on the 23rd of September.
Despite these challenges, the county utilised its own revenue streams to sustain operations, pay salaries, and fund maintenance.
READ: Margaret Nyakango's Biography: Age, career, net worth, why she was arrested in Mombasa
Development expenditure overview
The county administration reported spending Sh844,184,929 on various development projects, including markets, sports facilities, road maintenance, emergency services, and solid waste management.
The governor emphasised that payments were made in phases, tied to the progress of individual projects.
It is important to note that the report is about payments made. Development payments are made at different stages of project implementation, once contractors have raised certificates.
READ: Sakaja sues X activist & Standard Group for Sh100 million
Key projects undertaken by Governor Sakaja
Markets development
Construction of Jujo Market: Sh26.1 million
Construction of Mutuini Market in Mutuini Ward: Sh66.9 million
Boundary wall, gatehouse, and parking at Safe House: Sh12.8 million
Sports facilities
Rehabilitation of Mwiki Sports Ground: Sh27.1 million
Renovation of Joe Kadenge Artificial Turf: Sh42 million
Completion of Woodley Stadium: Sh45.8 million
Playground construction in Umoja 1 Ward: Sh7.7 million
Emergency Services and Infrastructure
Procurement of fire engines: Sh18.9 million
Renovation of City Hall: Sh14.4 million
Public lighting and works: Sh104.5 million
Purchase of solid waste equipment: Sh216.6 million
Construction of Gikomba Fire Station (Phase I): Sh30 million
Road Rehabilitation and Maintenance
Rehabilitation of Lot 14 Roads in Eastleigh: Sh35.6 million
Maintenance of Accra and Latema Roads in the CBD: Sh29.8 million
Maintenance of Ronald Ngala Street: Sh17.9 million
Maintenance of River Road: Sh16.7 million
Governor Sakaja reiterated his administration's dedication to improving Nairobi's infrastructure and services.