Sakaja breaksdown Sh800M spending after controversial report

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has refuted claims in a recent report by the Controller of Budget (CoB), which alleged that the Nairobi City County spent no money on development during the first quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year.

The governor provided a detailed breakdown of projects funded between July and November 2024, amounting to over Ksh 844 million.

Exchequer delays and alternative funding

Governor Sakaja explained that delays in disbursement from the National Treasury hindered operations during the first two months of the financial year.

Counties did not receive exchequer releases from the National Treasury during the first two months of the first quarter. The first disbursement was only received on the 23rd of September.

Despite these challenges, the county utilised its own revenue streams to sustain operations, pay salaries, and fund maintenance.

Development expenditure overview

The county administration reported spending Sh844,184,929 on various development projects, including markets, sports facilities, road maintenance, emergency services, and solid waste management.

The governor emphasised that payments were made in phases, tied to the progress of individual projects.

It is important to note that the report is about payments made. Development payments are made at different stages of project implementation, once contractors have raised certificates.

Key projects undertaken by Governor Sakaja