6 plane crashes in under a year put Kenya’s aviation on the spot

Two people have lost their lives after a light aircraft crashed at Kedong Ranch, Naivasha, on January 30, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has confirmed.

According to a statement released by KCAA, the accident involved a Cessna 185 aircraft, registration 5Y-BVL.

The flight had taken off from Wilson Airport in Nairobi and was en route to Mbaruk before it crashed at approximately 17:14.

Authorities were alerted by a member of the public who reported the incident to the Rescue Coordination Centre (RCC).

Emergency responders, local security personnel, and the Air Accident Investigation Department (AAID) have since been deployed to the scene to assess the situation and establish the cause of the crash.

KCAA Director General Emile N. Arao expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. “We extend our deepest sympathies to those affected by this tragedy,” he stated.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances leading to the crash. Further updates are expected as authorities piece together more details from the site of the accident.

Recent aircraft accidents in Kenya during 2024 and early 2025 have raised significant safety concerns within the aviation sector. Here’s a summary of the notable incidents.

Mid-Air Collision in Nairobi (March 5, 2024)

On March 5, 2024, a tragic mid-air collision occurred over Nairobi National Park, resulting in the deaths of two individuals aboard a Cessna training aircraft.

The accident involved a Safarilink Aviation Dash 8, which was carrying 44 passengers and crew members, and a Cessna 172M operated by the Ninety-Nines Flying School.

The Dash 8 safely returned to Wilson Airport after experiencing a loud bang shortly after takeoff, while the Cessna crashed into the park, killing both its occupants—a student pilot and an instructor.

The collision raised alarms about air traffic management in the busy Nairobi airspace. The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) is investigating to determine the factors that led to this incident.

Aircraft Crash-Landing in Malindi (January 10, 2025)

Another serious incident occurred on January 10, 2025, when a light aircraft crash-landed in Malindi County, resulting in three fatalities on the ground.

The aircraft made an emergency landing near Kwachocha along the Malindi-Mombasa roadway, igniting upon impact.

Among the deceased was a motorcycle taxi operator and two others who were struck by debris from the aircraft.

The pilot and two students on board managed to escape before the crash and were hospitalised with injuries

Locals called for improved safety measures around Malindi Airport to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Injury Incident at Nairobi National Park (September 19, 2024)

On September 19, 2024, an aircraft operated by West Rift Aviation School crashed into Nairobi National Park, injuring one aviation student.

The small plane overturned in tall grass after losing control during flight training. The injured student was promptly rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment.

This incident echoed earlier concerns about safety protocols in training operations.

Migori plane (September 16, 2024)

On September 16, 2024, a Cessna Caravan operated by Z. Boskovic Air Charters experienced a significant incident at Lichota Airstrip in Migori County.

The aircraft, carrying 11 individuals (10 passengers and one crew member), veered off the runway during takeoff but fortunately resulted in no injuries or fatalities.

The accident occurred around 12:30 PM local time when the aircraft began its takeoff roll. Eyewitnesses reported that as the plane approached the end of the runway, it lost control, leading to a cloud of smoke as it veered off the strip.

One witness described hearing loud screeching sounds from the wheels before the aircraft stalled at the end of the runway.

KDF chopper crash (April 18, 2024)

On April 18, 2024, a tragic helicopter crash in Elgeyo Marakwet County claimed the lives of General Francis Omondi Ogolla, the Chief of Defence Forces of Kenya, and nine other military personnel.

The incident occurred shortly after takeoff at approximately 2:20 PM local time, when the military helicopter was en route to visit troops engaged in operations against cattle rustling in the region.

The helicopter went down near Cheptulel Boys Secondary School, about 400 kilometers northwest of Nairobi.

Eyewitnesses reported that the aircraft emitted an unusual loud noise and appeared to be flying low before it crashed.