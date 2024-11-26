60 years of Kenyan diplomacy: Milestones and achievements

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has announced the commencement of the country’s 60th anniversary celebrations of its diplomatic journey.

The celebrations, which highlight Kenya’s enduring legacy in peacekeeping, regional leadership, and global diplomacy, will span from November 26 to December 7, 2024.

The events will take place in Nairobi and other locations across the nation.

Six Decades of Leadership in Diplomacy

For 60 years, Kenya has remained steadfast in advocating for global unity, dialogue, and mutual respect. As a founding member of the African Union, the nation has consistently championed African unity and economic integration.

Kenya has played a pivotal role in international peacekeeping efforts , participating in 43 missions across regions including Yugoslavia, Cambodia, Iran, East Timor, and Western Sahara.

Notable contributions have also been made in Sierra Leone, Liberia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, South Sudan, and Haiti, further demonstrating Kenya’s commitment to regional and global stability.

Kenya has also established itself as a hub for global environmental diplomacy and development.

Historic events such as the Third World Conference on Women (1985), the UNEA Conference (2022), the inaugural Africa Climate Summit (2023), the Sustainable Blue Economy Conference, and the second UN Oceans Conference (co-hosted with Portugal) underscore this legacy.

Additionally, Kenya’s election to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2021 for its third term reaffirmed its significant role in shaping global governance and promoting Africa’s voice in international diplomacy.

Anniversary Celebrations and Vision for the Future

The celebrations will feature a series of high-level events that not only reflect on Kenya’s diplomatic milestones but also focus on its aspirations for the future.

One of the most anticipated moments of the week will be a special address by President William Ruto.

In this statement, he will outline Kenya’s foreign policy priorities and its diplomatic trajectory in the presence of distinguished guests, including government officials, diplomats, and representatives from various sectors.

As the country celebrates its achievements, it reaffirms its dedication to fostering peace, promoting sustainable development, and strengthening partnerships that align with shared prosperity.

Call to Action

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has extended an invitation to all stakeholders, including government entities, county administrations, diplomatic missions, private sector partners, and the Kenyan diaspora, to participate in the celebrations.

This moment is an opportunity for all involved to reflect on the shared history and to collaboratively envision the next chapter of Kenya’s diplomatic journey.