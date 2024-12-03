Aircraft damaged after accident at JKIA VIP pavilion [PHOTOS]

A Jambojet De Havilland DHC 8 Q400 aircraft was involved in an unusual incident at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), where it rolled into the flagpoles at the VIP State Pavilion during routine maintenance activities.

According to a statement from Jambojet , the incident occurred overnight on December 3, when the aircraft, which was parked, moved off the ramp and came into contact with a pole, resulting in damage to its nose.

No injuries were reported among staff present during the maintenance procedures.

The airline confirmed that the aircraft has been grounded and removed from operations pending further investigation and clearance.

Authorities and Jambojet’s technical team are collaborating to ascertain the cause of the mishap and implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Flight disruptions

The incident is expected to cause disruptions to flight schedules, and Jambojet assured passengers that they will be contacted directly regarding any changes to their travel plans.

"Safety remains our top priority, and we remain committed to maintaining the highest standards in all our operations," the airline stated, apologising for the inconvenience caused to customers.

JKIA is one of the busiest airports in East Africa , and incidents of this nature highlight the need for rigorous safety measures, especially during maintenance operations.

Jambojet, a subsidiary of Kenya Airways, operates a fleet of De Havilland aircraft on domestic and regional routes, serving as a key player in Kenya's aviation sector.