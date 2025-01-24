Ambassador Martin Kimani gives insight into decision to resign from top role in U.S.

Ambassador Martin Kimani, Kenya’s former Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has announced his resignation as Executive Director of the New York University Center on International Cooperation (CIC).

The resignation, made public in a statement on January 23, 2025, comes just seven months after assuming the role.

In his statement, Ambassador Kimani shared his reflections on his time at the CIC and the reasoning behind his decision.

After careful reflection, I’ve decided to step down as Executive Director of NYU’s Center on International Cooperation.



While my tenure was shorter than anticipated, it provided valuable insights into the opportunities and complexities of dynamics at NYU Arts and Science during a period of institutional transition.

He noted that his decision would allow him to refocus on the core issues that have defined his illustrious career, adding, “I look forward to sharing more about that soon.”

Despite stepping down, Ambassador Kimani expressed confidence in CIC’s future under the interim leadership of Professor Paul Smoke and confirmed his ongoing association with the organisation as a Distinguished Fellow.

The Center has an important opportunity to reaffirm its enduring value globally and within NYU’s academic community... I’m honoured to stay connected with CIC as a Distinguished Fellow.

A distinguished career in diplomacy

Ambassador Kimani boasts a career spanning over 25 years, marked by notable contributions to global peace and security, development, and diplomacy.



Before joining NYU CIC, he served as Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations from December 2020 to May 2024.

During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in Kenya’s diplomatic engagements, including holding the presidency of the UN Security Council in October 2021.



His leadership extended to positions such as President of the Executive Boards of UNDP, UNOPS, and UNFPA in 2023.

His career also highlights his time as Kenya’s Director of the National Counter Terrorism Centre and as the President’s Special Envoy for Countering Violent Extremism from 2015 to 2022.

Awards and academic credentials

Ambassador Kimani’s contributions have been widely recognised. He received the 2022 Honorary Award from the German Africa Foundation and is a recipient of the Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear and Elder of the Burning Spear honours from the Kenyan government.