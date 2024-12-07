5 Foreign Service Academy courses to boost a career in diplomacy

The Foreign Service Academy (FSA) in Kenya officially restructured into a Semi-Autonomous Government Agency on December 6 with a revamped curriculum to equip public servants and diplomats with critical competencies for navigating the complexities of global diplomacy.

One tool launched during the Uhuru Gardens event is the AI Diplomacy Playbook, which equips diplomats with advanced tools to promote sustainable development goals.

The FSA, formerly known as the Foreign Service Institute, has been a cornerstone of Kenya’s diplomatic training since its establishment.

Upgraded in 2017, it has prioritised human and institutional capacity-building in foreign policy research, analysis, and implementation.

For public servants who aspire to boost their career in diplomacy, the academy offers a range of courses

Training Programs

The Academy offers a diverse range of courses tailored to different levels of diplomatic service, ensuring a continuous pipeline of skilled professionals representing Kenya’s interests globally.

Diplomatic Pre-Departure Training

This induction course prepares newly posted officers to manage responsibilities effectively at Kenyan missions abroad .

The learning modules include:

Governance and Administration in Kenya

Foreign Policy and Diplomatic Practice

Accountability and Resource Management in the Foreign Service

Regional and Global Affairs

Economic and Commercial Diplomacy

National Security in the Foreign Service

Effective Representation Abroad

Foundation Course on Foreign Policy & Diplomatic Practice – Level I

Targeted at entry-level officers, this program introduces the fundamentals of foreign policy and diplomacy, including:

Foreign Policy And Diplomatic Practice I

International Organization And Multilateralism I

Governance And Administration In Kenya I

Technology In The Foreign Service I

Mediation And Diplomatic Negotiations I

Regional And Global Affairs I

Economic And Commercial Diplomacy I

International Law I

Socio-Cultural Diplomacy I

Conflict Resolution And Peacebuilding Level I

National Security In The Foreign Service

Environmental Diplomacy And Sustainable Development

Diaspora Diplomacy And Consular Matters I

Intermediate Course on Foreign Policy & Diplomatic Practice – Level II

Foreign Policy And Diplomatic Practice II

International Organisation And Multilateral Diplomacy Ii

Governance And Administration In Kenya II

Technology In The Foreign Service II

Mediation And Diplomatic Negotiations I

Regional And Global Affairs I

Economic And Commercial Diplomacy I

International Law I

Socio-Cultural Diplomacy I

Conflict Resolution And Peacebuilding Level I

National Security In The Foreign Service

Environmental Diplomacy And Sustainable Development

Diaspora Diplomacy And Consular Matters I

Advanced Course on Foreign Policy & Diplomatic Practice Level III

Foundations Of Foreign Policy And Diplomatic Practice III

International Organization And Multilateralism I

Governance And Administration In Kenya III

Technology In The Foreign Service III

Mediation And Diplomatic Negotiations III

Regional And Global Affairs III

Economic And Commercial Diplomacy III

International Law III

Socio-Cultural Diplomacy III

Conflict Resolution And Peace Building

National Security In The Foreign Service III

Environmental Diplomacy And Sustainable Development III

Diaspora Diplomacy And Consular Matters III

Strategic/Leadership Course on the Foreign Policy & Diplomatic Practice Level IV

Foreign Policy And Diplomatic Practice IV

International Organization And Multilateralism IV

Governance And Administration In Kenya IV

Technology In The Foreign Service IV

Mediation And Diplomatic Negotiations IV

Regional And Global Affairs

Economic And Commercial Diplomacy IV

International Law IV

Socio-Cultural Diplomacy IV

Conflict Resolution And Peace Building IV

National Security In The Foreign Service IV

Environmental Diplomacy And Sustainable Development IV