The medical community in Kenya is reeling from the devastating news of the death of Dr. Francis Njuki Gashimo, an intern at Thika Level 5 Hospital in Kiambu County.

Dr. Njuki's tragic death, reportedly by suicide, follows the heartbreaking loss of Dr. Desree Moraa just two months ago.

These deaths have raised serious concerns about the mental health of medical interns and the pressures they face in a system that has long neglected their well-being.

The struggles of doctor interns in Kenya

The Internships Liaison Committee revealed that, like many of his colleagues, Dr. Njuki endured severe financial difficulties, including unpaid wages for over four months.

Four months of working over 36-hour shifts without pay can break even the strongest among us.



This lack of compensation has placed a heavy burden on interns, affecting their ability to meet basic needs such as rent and utility bills.

These stresses, compounded by long hours and demanding work environments, have led to significant mental health challenges among interns.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has also spoken out on the tragic loss of Dr. Njuki.

In a statement, KMPDU Secretary-General Davji Bhimji Atellah said it will not allow anymore of this cases.

Another doctor intern has tragically taken his own life this morning, a heartbreaking outcome of relentless workplace frustrations under a government that seems indifferent.



Our hearts ache as the medical fraternity mourns for our younger brothers and sisters. We shall not take this anymore !!

The call for immediate action

The Internship Liaison Committee has issued an urgent call for action, demanding immediate compensation for doctor interns.

This devastating incident is not an isolated case; it starkly highlights the urgent need for the Ministry of Health and the government to confront the negligence and inconsiderate treatment of doctor interns

The committee further emphasised that the government must stop issuing mere statements and take concrete actions to address the systemic failures that continue to plague medical internships.