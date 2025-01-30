Bethwell Ogot’s Biography: Role in Kenya’s independence, impact on African history

Prof. Bethwell Allan Ogot, one of Kenya’s most influential scholars, has passed away at the age of 95. His family confirmed that he died at a hospital in Kisumu after a short illness.

Prof. Ogot was a revered historian whose work profoundly shaped the understanding of African history both in Kenya and globally.

Early life and education

Prof. Bethwell Ogot was born in 1929 in Gem, Siaya County. He received his early education at Luanda and Ambira Primary Schools before joining Maseno Secondary School in 1946.

After completing his secondary education in 1949, he was admitted to Makerere University College in Uganda, where he pursued a diploma course in education, studying mathematics, history, and English.

Although mathematics was his main subject, his passion for history was evident early on.

In 1951, he won the College Arts Research Prize for his essay, 'Social Change among the Luo up to 1920,' which sparked his lifelong interest in oral literature, culture, and Luo traditions.

His research was based on independent interviews, showcasing his dedication to preserving African history.

Prof. Ogot later pursued higher education at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, where he studied mathematics, philosophy, and history.

He then completed his postgraduate studies at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) at the University of London.

Transition from mathematics to history

Despite his background in mathematics, Prof. Ogot made a pivotal shift towards history due to his deep-seated belief that Africans had a rich history that needed to be documented.

During the 1950s, African students frequently encountered debates on whether Africa had a history worth studying.

His conviction in the importance of African history led him to engage in historical research that countered Eurocentric narratives, focusing on African perspectives.

Academic career and contributions

Prof. Ogot began his academic career as an assistant lecturer at Makerere University, becoming the first professional East African historian among a predominantly European faculty.

He was later promoted to lecturer and pursued his doctoral studies while teaching. At Makerere, he played a crucial role in transforming the history curriculum from a Eurocentric to an Afrocentric perspective.

In 1964, he joined the University College Nairobi as a special lecturer, later rising to senior lecturer, reader, and eventually professor of history.

He chaired the History Department from 1965 and later served as Dean of the Faculty of Arts (1967–69), Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nairobi (1970–72), and Director of the Cultural Division at the Institute for Development Studies (1965–75), which later became the Institute of African Studies.

As a key figure in African historiography, Prof. Ogot played a leading role in research programs that published authoritative works on East African history, archaeology, and historical biographies.

Role in Kenya’s independence and UNESCO projects

Beyond academia, Prof. Ogot was actively involved in Kenya’s independence struggle.



While studying in London, he led the Kenya Students Association and supported nationalist leaders such as Jaramogi Oginga Odinga during the 1960 Lancaster House negotiations, which laid the groundwork for Kenya’s independence.

His international contributions include serving as President of the International Scientific Committee for the preparation of UNESCO’s General History of Africa.



He was also the editor of Volume 5 of the History of Africa and later led a 20-year UNESCO project that produced the History of Humanity, broadening his impact beyond African history to global historical narratives.

Tributes from Kenyan leaders

Kenyan leaders have eulogised Prof. Ogot as an academic giant whose legacy will endure for generations. Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga described him as "a rare and deeply revered figure in the world of academia."

Prof. Bethwell Ogot was in the category of the now increasingly rare and outnumbered internationally known, deep, independent, and professional scholars who treasured academic excellence and the value of knowledge to a community and a nation.