Boda boda riders face hefty fines under proposed motorcycle transport laws

The government is seeking to introduce new proposals aimed at regulating motorcycle transport, commonly referred to as boda boda, in the country.

The Public Transport (Motorcycle Regulation) Bill outlines strict measures to enhance safety and accountability in the sector.

One of the key proposals is the establishment of a County Motorcycle Transport & Safety Board.

This board will oversee the management and regulation of motorcycle transport within each county.

Anyone wishing to operate a motorcycle for commercial purposes must register with the respective County Executive Committee Members and pay the prescribed fee.

Additionally, the County Executive Committee Member must submit a register of licensed operators to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) every three months.

To enhance security, every motorcycle owner will be required to install a tracking device approved by the County Executive. This device will allow real-time identification of the motorcycle’s location.

The proposals also require all commercial motorcycle owners to register with a cooperative society recognized under the Cooperative Societies Act. This move aims to streamline operations and improve sector organization.

Further, motorcycle owners must ensure that only riders with a valid driver’s or provisional license operate their motorcycles. They must also provide a valid written employment contract to every rider.

Safety measures are also emphasised in the proposals. Every commercial motorcycle owner must provide their riders with two helmets that meet the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) requirements.

These helmets must be of the prescribed colour. Additionally, they must supply two reflective jackets in the prescribed colour.

Regarding passengers and cargo, the new regulations propose that riders of two-wheeled motorcycles must not carry an adult passenger and a load exceeding 50 kilograms at the same time.

Passengers must also wear a helmet and reflective jacket at all times when being carried.

Children under 13 years old may only be carried on a motorcycle if they are seated between the rider and an adult passenger.

The proposals introduce strict penalties for violations. Any rider who operates a motorcycle on a pavement, pedestrian walkway, or other undesignated areas will face a fine of up to Sh20,000, a jail term not exceeding six months, or both.

Additionally, motorcycle riders who gang up to intimidate, threaten, or harm another person will be subject to a fine of up to Sh100,000, a jail term of up to one year, or both.

These measures are designed to improve safety, curb lawlessness, and streamline the motorcycle transport sector in Kenya.