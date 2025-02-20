British Council partners with BBC to launch 29th International Audio Drama Competition

Writers worldwide are invited to submit their scripts for the 29th International Audio Drama Competition, a prestigious global contest hosted by BBC World Service and the British Council.

Opening for entries on February 19, 2025, the competition offers a unique platform for storytellers to bring their narratives to life through audio drama.

The competition is open in two categories:

English as a First Language

English as a Second Language

Winners will receive a cash prize, an invitation to an award ceremony in the UK in 2026, and the opportunity to record their drama for a world premiere on BBC World Service platforms.

Additionally, a Special Commendation will be awarded in honour of Georgi Markov (1929-1978), a renowned BBC World Service journalist and writer.

Last competition

The last competition in 2023 attracted 677 entries from 94 countries, with winners from the USA, Lebanon, Nigeria, and Australia. Previous winners have described the competition as a career-defining experience.

Julien Marvin Neaves (Trinidad and Tobago) won the First Language category with The Mighty Corbeau, a drama about an ageing calypso singer’s return to the stage.

Michaela Kwon (South Korea) won the Second Language category with Steady Eyes, a thought-provoking story about a world where a mysterious force abducts animals.

Nadya Todorova (Bulgaria) received the Georgi Markov commendation for Slamming Doors, a sharp, witty drama about secrets and relationships.

Reflecting on her experience, Michaela Kwon praised the competition, calling it “the best platform any writer could dream of debuting through.” Julien Marvin Neaves described it as a “life-changing, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”, highlighting the joy of seeing his work performed by a professional cast.

BBC and British Council Encourage New Voices

Simon Pitts, Commissioning Editor at BBC World Service English, emphasized the competition’s role in discovering and developing global talent. “We look forward to sharing more outstanding work on our global stage,” he said.

Neil Webb, Director of Theatre and Dance at the British Council, echoed this sentiment, stressing the international collaboration and career-building opportunities the competition provides.

How to Enter